Hostile Universal Scare Actor Thrashing Resurfaces, Guests Question Safety Measures

A video that appears to be a little older has resurfaced on social media, showing what seems to be a violent attack on a Halloween Horror Nights scare actor at Universal Studios Hollywood. The video has prompted conversations about the lack of security measures for scare actors during significant events like HHN.

Universal Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights Begin

HHN has commenced at several Universal parks here in the United States. Over in Orlando, the HHN 32 event began on September 1, while the one over at Hollywood started this past weekend and will continue on select nights. Dubbed “Southern California’s scariest Halloween event,” HHN in Hollywood does offer different haunted houses and experiences than the one over in Orlando.

Unlike the one in Universal Studios Florida, Hollywood only has eight haunted houses, which include:

Stranger Things 4

The Exorcist: Believer

The Last of Us (video game version like the one in Orlando)

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Evil Dead Rise

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Holidayz In Hell

The event runs through October 31 and will feature food options, drinks, experiences, shows, and scare zones.

Universal Studios Scare Actors Suffer, Guests Attack, and Give Them a Hard Time

Although this Halloween event is for the general public, that does come with a heavy price for scare actors performing around the park throughout the event. Some stories have surfaced from guests who have witnessed first-hand the horrors of guests attacking and messing around with those who work hard to scare those in attendance.

hi, as someone who has done hhn in the past as a scare actor, please don’t touch scare actors, i am seeing too many posts from other scareactor friends saying they are being touched, grabbed, etc. PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THEM, THEY ARE PEOPLE TOO. – @superspoooked on Twitter

Every year, the conditions for the scare actor are not improved as more incidents seem to occur throughout both resorts, Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood. No changes or updates have appeared for the folks working in costumes or walking around on stilts. Alcohol is a significant component of this problem as the beverages are sold throughout the Halloween Horror Nights event.

I’m just gonna bring this back… Admire the scare, but respect the scare actor! This goes for attendants too, they are there for not only the actors safety, but yours as well! #HHN32 – @HorrorDeadGirl on Twitter

Recently, a video resurfaced online showing a violent attack from what appears to be a disgruntled and allegedly drunk Universal Studios Hollywood guest. You can view the footage publicly here.

Aside from the tweets above, one tweet made the rounds just last week concerning the ongoing problem of scare actors dealing with unruly or drunk guests at either Universal location.

These teenagers at HHN become more unhinged every year like who raises them? “KIDS WILL BE KIDS,” but your scummy little teenagers needs to stop tryin to scare actors back, stop touching, stop insulting them and assaulting them. I swear this needs to have higher minimum age now. – @hhncultus on Twitter

The tweet garnered nearly 50,000 views, and the comment section was filled with guests telling their stories about things they’ve seen happen to scare actors. The consensus appears to be geared around protecting the scare actors constantly getting berated or assaulted by other folks inside the parks.

Maintaining respect and decorum when encountering scary actors at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood is paramount. These talented performers play a crucial role in enhancing these theme parks’ immersive and thrilling experiences during special events like Halloween Horror Nights. Here’s why it’s imperative to keep your hands off of scare actors:

Scare actors are professionals who have undergone rigorous training to deliver top-notch performances. They are skilled at creating spine-tingling moments while ensuring their and the guests’ safety. Interfering with their act by touching or grabbing them disrupts their performance and can lead to accidents or injuries.

Respecting the personal boundaries of scare actors is essential for creating a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone. These performers are often in elaborate costumes and makeup, which can limit their visibility and mobility. Unwanted physical contact can startle or disorient them, potentially leading to accidents or collisions in crowded park areas.

Moreover, maintaining a respectful distance from scare actors ensures that everyone, including other guests, can enjoy the immersive and thrilling experience without disruptions. It allows you to appreciate the artistry and creativity that goes into their performances while also acknowledging their dedication to entertaining park visitors.

In conclusion, while it’s natural to feel the urge to react when startled by scary actors at Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, it’s crucial to remember that they are there to provide a safe and thrilling experience. Respecting their personal space and boundaries ensures their safety and professionalism and contributes to a more enjoyable and memorable visit for everyone.

Also, remember that you can enjoy other things while visiting Universal Hollywood or Universal Orlando. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is also offered to guests with a valid theme park ticket in California. Guests can also venture off into Universal Citywalk for some shopping if the park gets too packed with visitors during HHN.

The Wizarding World is also another excellent option for guests. Jurassic World will bring nostalgia and joy to dinosaur lovers of all ages. Make sure to purchase a Universal Express pass if you or your party want to get onto those rides faster. Park hours vary, so be up-to-date on when the park opens or closes.