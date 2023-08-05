Roller Coaster Shuts Down After 6-Year-Old Discovered Underneath Tracks

According to official news reports, a six-year-old was found underneath roller coaster tracks with “traumatic injuries” after they reportedly fell out of the attraction inside Fun Spot America.

On August 3, a six-year-old was shockingly discovered underneath a roller coaster track after it had been reported that the child had fallen out of the coaster in a freak accident. According to official reports, the child was quickly rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital with “unknown conditions.” Firefighters were dispatched to Fun Spot America, a theme Park in Kissimmee, Florida, at around 3:31 p.m. to report a child falling out of a ride. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the child underneath the roller coaster tracks, which stood about 20 feet in the air. They found the child with “traumatic injuries.”

The attraction in question, Galaxy Spin, was immediately shut down and has not opened since the accident occurred Thursday afternoon. Fun Spot did release an official statement saying the following:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery

A Guest who allegedly witnessed the ordeal commented on the ride and its functions, stating, “You go up, and it spins around as it’s going through.” The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed that the ride would remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

They also released a statement saying the following:

The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation. – Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

No mechanical issues were found when the theme Park was inspected after the incident. According to Theme Park officials:

The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. hey also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards. – Fun Spot America Officials

According to reports, the child appeared to be the right height and was measured before getting on. The boy’s condition is unknown now, but Inside The Magic will continue investigating the situation as more information is released.