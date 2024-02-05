Disneyland Officially Enters State of Emergency, Man Confirmed Dead

If you are going to be in Southern California over the next few days visiting Disneyland Resort, it might be a good time to reschedule those park visits to see Mickey Mouse, as Governor Newsom has just called a state of emergency for multiple counties in Southern California, where Disneyland lives.

Typically, we do not see California weather affect Disneyland too strongly. In the recent past, the one weather event that did end up shutting down the park one hour earlier than scheduled was Hurricane Hilary. As hurricanes are not common in California, the impending dangers of Hilary certainly worried Disneyland and guests, and in order to prepare for any damages that may have occurred, the park shut down a little early. Thankfully, that hurricane was not too strong, and it was more of a gloomy, rainy day when it hit.

Last week, we certainly saw an influx of rain in the forecast in Southern California, especially in Orange County. That rain is not going away, and it is actually turning into a much more dangerous storm.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom wrote, “Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for several counties in Southern California to support storm response and recovery efforts. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for eight counties in Southern California as a series of winter storms began impacting much of the state with high winds, damaging rain and heavy snowfall.”

The press release continues, “The proclamation covers Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The emergency proclamation includes provisions authorizing a California National Guard response if tasked, facilitating unemployment benefits for impacted residents, and making it easier for out-of-state contractors and utilities to repair storm damage”.

Newsom also spoke out on the incoming storms, stating, “California: this is a serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts. Please pay attention to any emergency orders or alerts from local officials. California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm.”

Residents in the area are now preparing for high winds and possible power outages. At the moment, it does not appear that evacuation orders have been given to any residents, however.

Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure opened at 8:00 a.m. this morning, and according to the hours of operation, neither theme park will be altering their operations due to the storm. That being said, while visiting the park, guests will likely not be able to see all of the outdoor offerings that typically take place, like the newly returned Magic Happens parade, unless the rain comes to a halt at the show time, which seems unlikely according to the current forecast.

Now, updates are showing up that reveal the danger of the current weather system. The Independent shared, “By 5am PST Monday morning, 560,000 Californians were plunged into darkness as the storm downed power lines and brought outages to several counties, according to Poweroutage.us.

The NWS Los Angeles office said that flash flood warnings will continue for Los Angeles County and Ventura County until 9am PST. While LA will continue to be hardest hit on Monday morning, the storm is then forecast to move through the San Diego area by the evening.”

Just minutes from the time of this article’s publishing, a man was confirmed dead due to the storm.

“A man in Yuba City in nothern California died when a tree fell on him, police said. The incident happened as the region was pounded by heavy rain and strong winds produced by the atmospheric river. City police were called out about 7pm to respond to a man who’d been crushed by a redwood that toppled in his backyard. Police described the tree as “very large” and attempted to give life-saving care. The man ultimately could not be revived. Police believe the man may have been standing on a ladder and trying to move the tree away from his house when it fell and crushed him. The man has not been identified at this time.”

Jim Denison, the founder and CEO of Denison Ministries, wrote that now, “700,000 are without power from atmospheric river in Southern California with potentially deadly flood threat for millions. Human impotence in the face of nature’s power calls us to pray, “The Lord is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts, and I am helped”

While Disneyland cast members are certainly equipped to ensure guest safety, traveling to and from the park today may present a stronger safety challenge than usual, so please take caution if you are visiting the theme parks today.

