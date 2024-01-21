Disneyland Refuses to Close During Damaging Storm, Competition Ceases Operations for Days

There is a major storm rolling through Southern California that is shutting down theme parks entirely, but Disneyland Resort is refusing to close down.

If you are in Southern California over this weekend and through to Monday morning, we hope you packed your umbrella and some warm clothes because the current storm rolling through it set to wreak some havoc. “We certainly have a lot more rain and snow coming into Southern California,” said KTLA Meteorologist Kaj Goldberg. “This is just Round One. We’ve got a couple more fronts that will push through SoCal.”

Rainfall is expected through Monday with around 0.5 to 2 inches of rain across the coastal and valley regions and 2 to 4 inches in the foothills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest-facing slopes will receive even more rainfall.

On Saturday, showers across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the Inland Empire, will continue through Monday night.

Flooding is expected, and residents are being warned to take precautions when driving during these dangerous conditions. Not only is this storm a strong one, but considering that the residents of California are not too used to flooding and rain, they are also far less experienced in driving through it, leaving motor accidents to be a concern.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., but will likely be extended into Monday, Goldberg said.

Six Flags Magic Mountain shared on X (formally Twitter) that they would be shutting down their theme park for multiple days due to the storm.

The post reads: “Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be closed Saturday – Monday, Jan. 20-22, 2024,” a portion of the statement read.

Tickets purchased for the days impacted will be valid on any regular operating day until Dec. 29.”

Their website also notes the ongoing closure.

The interesting thing about the current closure is that the other two theme parks in the area, Disneyland Resort as well as Knott’s Berry Farm are operating as usual.

At Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, things seem to not be heavily impacted by the storm, but some rides are closed. As of this article’s publishing, Sailing Ship Columbia, Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Mark Twain Riverboat, Mad Tea Party, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Grizzly River Run, and Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes are currently closed. While the storm could be the cause for some of the closures, there are many outdoor attractions that are still in full operation.

In the past, we have seen Disneyland shut down early due to weather.

In 2023, hurricane Hilary ended up shutting down the theme park early, but luckily, it did not cause any severe issues.

It’s essential to note that weather-related closures at Disneyland are typically rare and are usually in response to extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rain, storms, or other situations

The decision to close the park is made with the safety and well-being of everyone on the premises in mind. Of course, the longest instance in which Disneyland shut down was in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, it appears that the current storm going through the area did not pose as a threat to Disneyland Resort, in the same way that it did for Six Flags Magic Mountain.

It is likely that the park was closing not to protect their guests but to protect their bottom line. It can be costly to staff a full park, and if the weather is poor and no one shows up due to the nature of the outdoor rides, the company would lose money.

This same measure occurs in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. While Florida is known for its sunshine, sometimes, it can get quite cold. When temperatures are cold enough that guests would likely not be getting into their swimsuits, Disney will shut down their water park for the day (or a few days, as we are currently experiencing now), whether that be Disney’s Blizzard Beach or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Have you ever been to Disneyland when the theme parks had to shut down?