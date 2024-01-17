Disney World Park Closing for Many Days, Shut Down To Commence Immediately

The Walt Disney World Resort has just been hit with a big closure thanks to an advisory and “potent” cold front that is sweeping the Sunshine State this week.

From today, January 17, through January 18, and January 20 through January 21, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed at the Walt Disney World Resort due to cold weather.

As reported previously, a wind chill advisory has been put in place through 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024, with cooler temperatures lasting until Thursday morning. The counties affected include Volusia, Lake, Seminole, and Orange County, the latter being where the Walt Disney World Resort is located. Temperatures will rise to the 70s throughout Thursday, but, as shared by Click Orlando, “an even more potent cold front” will tear through Florida on Friday morning.

“North of I-4, temperatures are falling into the mid to upper 30s, but with a northwest wind near ten mph, wind chill readings could dip into the upper 20s for northern counties and the low 30s closer to the I-4 corridor,” reports the outlet. “Neighborhoods further south will hold in the 40s to low 50s.”

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, it can be seen that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for four non-consecutive days. Between today and January 21, the Disney park will only be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, although this is subject to change.

Also closed is Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, which has a closure from January 17-18 inclusive. For more information, head to the official Universal website for up-to-date park opening times.

Click Orlando reports that, per long-range models, the coldest temperatures will come on Sunday, which looks to be the lowest of the winter season.

While Disney’s Blizzard Beach is out of commission due to the cold weather, guests will continue to be shut out of Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, which has been closed since early November 2023. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon have not been open simultaneously, and the alternate opening and closure schedule looks set to continue.

More on Blizzard Beach at Disney World

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is part of the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can experience thrilling attractions like Summit Plummet and Runoff Rapids, with more family-friendly experiences like Tike’s Peak and the Toboggan Racers available to enjoy. Avalunch, Lottawatta Lodge, and Polar Pub make up the assortment of food and beverage locations on the water park property.

