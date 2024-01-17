All Disney World Guests Hit With Advisory Over New “Potent” Problem

Walt Disney World Resort guests beware! A new advisory has been issued that affects every single Disney fan heading to the Orlando parks this week.

Those thinking of heading to the Sunshine State to visit the sprawling Walt Disney World Resort will likely expect, well, sunshine. But, as many know, due to Florida’s tropical climate, that is not always the case. Florida is often hit with thunderstorms, hurricanes, and tornadoes, but this week, an arctic snap will officially sweep the state, and an advisory has been issued for inland counties, including Volusia, Lake, Seminole, and Orange — the location of Walt Disney World Resort.

“North of I-4, temperatures are falling into the mid to upper 30s, but with a northwest wind near ten mph, wind chill readings could dip into the upper 20s for northern counties and the low 30s closer to the I-4 corridor. Neighborhoods further south will hold in the 40s to low 50s,” reports Click Orlando.

The wind chill advisory was issued through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, and residents and tourists can still expect jacket-worthy weather through the afternoon. The weather is expected to dip once again heading into Thursday, reaching highs of 70. However, as the report notes, “an even more potent cold front will approach the region” on Friday, bringing cloudy skies.

“Long-range models show lows dipping to the coldest readings of the winter season!” Click Orlando says. “The coldest point looks to be early Sunday morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s.” The potency of the cold weather and wind chill will affect those heading out to the resorts in Central Florida this week, as extra precautions will be needed to ensure a safe visit to the many parks the Sunshine State has to offer.

As a result of the cold weather, the water parks at Disney (Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park) and at Universal Orlando Resort (Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park) are closed January 17-18, with the former also being closed on January 20-21, inclusive.

Walt Disney World Resort is just coming out of its high-crowd season, with the post-holiday and New Year’s buzz finally dying down. The crowds surged at Disney as a record number of people moved through Orlando International Airport (MCO). The density of guests also proved lucrative for Disney, as the higher-priced Disney Genie+ sold out on multiple days.

Those heading there this week should note that a number of attractions are out of action while scheduled maintenance takes place. In Magic Kingdom, Disney is still working on the retheme of Splash Mountain, with the divisive ride eventually becoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later this year. Also recently closed for a shorter period of time is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The closure of Big Thunder concurrently with Splash Mountain means there are no ride-based attractions in Frontierland at present.

Also closed at the Disney resort is Kali River Rapids in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which reopens in March, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is closed indefinitely with a reopening sometime in summer 2024.

