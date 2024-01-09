WARNING: Disney World, Universal Orlando Under Tornado Watch

Central Florida is now under a Tornado Watch, which means Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are both under a Tornado warning through this evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Central Florida Under Tornado Watch – Disney World and Universal on Alert

Severe weather is impacting Central Florida, with a new Tornado Watch officially issued for Orange County, where Disney World and Universal Orlando are both located.

According to the National Weather Service and several news outlets, Orange County is under a severe weather warning and a Tornado Watch that will last this evening, ending at 9 p.m.

Anticipate the most severe weather conditions in the late afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center, responsible for issuing watches and severe outlooks, has raised a portion of our area to a 3-5 risk for many robust and severe storms. The primary concern lies in the potential for damaging winds. Additionally, there is a lingering concern about the possibility of one or two tornadoes, with the potential for a strong tornado not being ruled out. Stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation unfolds.

Here's where the Tornado Watch has been posted… We're watching, and will keep you updated… pic.twitter.com/5LqWxk6mEh — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) January 9, 2024

At this time, Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort have not made any official announcements on whether or not they will shut down the parks due to the active Tornado Watch in Central Florida. Check their respective websites for official news on the theme parks.

Here are a few tips to help keep guests safe and alert during a tornado watch or warning at Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort:

Stay Informed: Keep track of weather updates and alerts through reliable sources. Both Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort have communication systems, including announcements, notifications on official apps, and information on park maps. Listen to weather updates and announcements from park officials.

Emergency Plan: Familiarize yourself with the park's emergency procedures and evacuation routes. Park staff are trained to assist guests during emergencies. Follow their instructions promptly and remain calm.

Shelter Locations: Know the designated tornado shelter locations within the parks. These locations are typically sturdy buildings designed to withstand severe weather. Seek shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued.

Communication with Travel Party: Establish a communication plan with your travel party. Ensure everyone is aware of the meeting point in case you get separated and have a way to stay in touch.

Follow Park Staff Instructions: Park staff are trained to handle emergencies. Follow their instructions without hesitation. They will guide guests to safety and provide information as needed.

Remain Calm: Stay calm and encourage others to do the same. Panic can hinder the ability to make sound decisions. Trust in the park's emergency protocols and work with fellow guests to ensure everyone's safety.

Remember that both Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort prioritize guest safety and have well-established procedures to handle various emergencies. Always prioritize personal safety and follow the guidance provided by park officials.