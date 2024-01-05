Disney World Location Shutting Down for Good

A location inside Walt Disney World is shutting down for good, marking several locations announced for 2024 inside Disney Springs.

Disney World – Disney Springs Location Shutting Down for Good

Disney Springs, located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is a vibrant and immersive entertainment, shopping, and dining district that offers a magical experience for visitors of all ages. Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs became a sprawling destination with four distinct neighborhoods: The Landing, Marketplace, West Side, and Town Center.

But over the last six months, several Disney Springs locations have closed down permanently, including the ALEX and ANI Jewelry Store, a famous jewelry brand known worldwide. Swings N’ Things – The Hammock Experts Kiosk within Disney Springs has closed permanently, according to the official WDW website.

There is no official comment from Disney on what will replace this kiosk, but Disney is usually swift and clever in putting something guests can enjoy while visiting the Springs at Disney World.

Boasting a charming waterfront setting, this Disney location features world-class dining options, from gourmet restaurants to casual eateries, unique boutiques, flagship stores, and captivating entertainment venues.

This vibrant district features an eclectic mix of over 150 shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, offering something for every taste and interest. Visitors can savor various culinary delights, from celebrity chef-driven restaurants to casual dining options, and explore retail experiences, including flagship stores and unique boutiques.

Visitors can enjoy live performances, explore themed attractions, and indulge in an enchanting atmosphere that combines Disney magic with the allure of a bustling entertainment district. Whether strolling along the picturesque walkways, taking a boat ride, or enjoying the lively nightlife, Disney Springs promises an immersive and unforgettable experience beyond the theme park attractions.

