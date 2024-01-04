As Guests Crowd Disney, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Declares Florida “High” With Contagious Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared Florida “high” with contagious virus activity as influenza sweeps across the Sunshine State.

In a new weekly report via Click Orlando, the “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Florida as having “high” flu activity compared to other U.S. states.” Flu season generally commences in early October, lasting through mid-May. The outlet claims the end of flu season in Florida to be in the spring, around May 18.

Supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health has confirmed that there has been an increase in the flu virus across “most counties” in the state. Per the Florida Flu Review, the counties with the outbreaks on the run-up to Christmas were Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Bradford County, Charlotte County, and Volusia County.

While not located in the above counties, the outbreaks come as Orlando welcomed record numbers into the state during the 23-day Christmas and New Year holiday period. West Orlando News reported that 3.9 million passengers were expected to make their way through Orlando International Airport (MCO) over the holidays, an increase of 13.5% on 2022’s numbers.

Of course, Orlando is in Orange County–a place with no confirmed outbreaks of flu during the aforementioned week of December 17 through 23–but the number of travelers moving in, out, and through the state is remarkable nonetheless. However, Florida Health confirms that the virus is also increasing in Orange County. See here.

For those heading out to Florida, maybe to celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, now may be a good time to get a shot. Speaking to Click Orlando, the medical director of AdventHealth Centra said, “We’re in the worst part of flu season right now, and we’re not sure if it’s at its worst or if it’s going to get worse.”

“That’s the biggest worry with influenza–is complications that result in hospitalization and possibly death,” Hendrix continued, explaining the risk of flu leading to pneumonia.

As the flu season rages on across Florida, the Walt Disney World Resort was extremely popular over the holidays. Notorious for being crowded during “Betwixtmas,” that bit of time between Christmas and New Year, 2023 proved no different. As reported by Inside the Magic, crowd levels surged in the parks, causing popular attractions’ wait times to balloon into multiple hours. Across these days, the divisive Genie+–which hit record high prices–also sold out on many occasions.

Have you been hit with the flu while visiting Disney World this holiday season? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

