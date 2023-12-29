“Absolute Chaos,” Disney World Guests Deliver Ominous Warning

Anyone who’s ever been to any of the Disney Parks knows that crowds are a constant element, but this holiday season seems to be particularly swamped.

Like any other theme park, Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort and so on all have high seasons and low seasons, but Disney’s popularity has kept the Parks in regular visitors up to its Mickey ears. However, dense crowds have also contributed to some less-than-magical experiences for Guests looking to storm the Magic Kingdom.

Seeing swarms of people on camera at Disney is one thing, but hearing their accounts definitely gives the situation more perspective. With statistics showing considerably high wait times and crowd activity, it should come as no surprised that many visitors found the experience to be far from the Christmas gift they expected

Disney World Guests Demystified by Chaotic Crowds

Wait times are an excellent way to identify crowd density, and Disney World is packed. Looking at today’s data (December 29, 2023), Thrill Data shows that the average wait time for any Disney World attraction will be around 54 minutes. While possibly not as bad as a visit on the holiday itself, guests are still far from pleased.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had many guests voicing their disappointment, and some even referring to the Christmas season as the worst time to visit. The sad truth of the matter is that they’re not exactly far from wrong.

u/therealfakecookie begins the discussion in the original post and shares,