“Absolute Chaos,” Disney World Guests Deliver Ominous Warning

Anyone who’s ever been to any of the Disney Parks knows that crowds are a constant element, but this holiday season seems to be particularly swamped.
Like any other theme park, Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort and so on all have high seasons and low seasons, but Disney’s popularity has kept the Parks in regular visitors up to its Mickey ears. However, dense crowds have also contributed to some less-than-magical experiences for Guests looking to storm the Magic Kingdom.
Related: Disney Springs Sweets To Sample On Your Shopping Trip
Seeing swarms of people on camera at Disney is one thing, but hearing their accounts definitely gives the situation more perspective. With statistics showing considerably high wait times and crowd activity, it should come as no surprised that many visitors found the experience to be far from the Christmas gift they expected
Disney World Guests Demystified by Chaotic Crowds
Wait times are an excellent way to identify crowd density, and Disney World is packed. Looking at today’s data (December 29, 2023), Thrill Data shows that the average wait time for any Disney World attraction will be around 54 minutes. While possibly not as bad as a visit on the holiday itself, guests are still far from pleased.
Related: Classic EPCOT Ride Gets Total Makeover in Disney World
A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had many guests voicing their disappointment, and some even referring to the Christmas season as the worst time to visit. The sad truth of the matter is that they’re not exactly far from wrong.
u/therealfakecookie begins the discussion in the original post and shares,
“My family came in on the 26th and is here until the 31st doing all of the Disney parks and universal studios. It’s been absolute chaos since we got here. Is it always like this, or is this week between Christmas and new years just the worst time to come?”
Seasoned Disney Park veterans know that there are best and worst times to visit, and its safe to say that this was a learning experience for the parties involved. However, other visitors chimed in with their take on the Disney Christmas experience.
u/Jazzkidscoins writes,
“The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve has traditionally been the busiest week at the park for the year. For some reason everyone thinks it’s spring break or 4th of July. Nope, Christmas week is the worst.”
And u/loulouruns adds right beneath,
“Yesterday the line for 3 Caballeros was all the way out the door of the Mexico Pavillion. If anything is an indicator of crowd levels being astronomically high, it’s that.”
The Three Caballeros factor is definitely a strong indicator of how dense a crowd can be, at least from this writer’s perspective. However, one contributor offers a wider perspective on the subject.
Related: Animal Kingdom Expansion Threatens Guests and Animals
u/Heartofgoldband77 writes,
“It’s all a matter of perspective. I’m here now, too and it’s not the first time I’ve come down here for the holidays. Granted, my kids are older (17/15) but they’ve been here as littles, too. Yes, it’s the busiest time of the year. Yes, it’s crowded and yes, people are stressed and tense. Here’s the thing. Just because others hate this time of year at the parks or are stressed doesn’t mean you have to hate it or be stressed. If you accept the fact that it’s way busier than normal, and commit to making the most out of it, it’s still a fun time, and a unique time given the holiday themes and some of the special attractions. You do you and it will still be worthwhile. I hope you and your family have a blast!”
Any holiday at any Disney Park is going to be absolutely packed, but that doesn’t mean a visit can’t be magical. You won’t be able to do it all in one go, but the seasonal events always offer something different than a regular day. It might be a game of buyer beware, but magic can still be found even in the most crowded of times.
Inside the Magic reached out to the original poster for further comment, but received no reply at the time of publishing.
Did you visit Disney during Christmas? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!