Classic EPCOT Ride Gets Total Makeover in Disney World

A classic attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort recently received a major overhaul.

Living with the Land, an absolutely classic and iconic piece of Walt Disney World Resort history, was given some dazzling upgrades that you won’t want to miss.

EPCOT is home to some of the best attractions in all of the Walt Disney World Resort. From thrilling roller coasters to incredible dark rides, EPCOT has something for everyone to enjoy. The newest additions at EPCOT park are Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, both offering some fantastic experiences to guests visiting EPCOT. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in 2022 and became the first-ever roller coaster to open at the park. Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, is exactly as it sounds: a walkthrough experience based on Disney’s Moana franchise. However, one attraction at EPCOT remains one of the most beloved, especially by passionate Disney World fans.

Living with the Land is arguably one of the most legendary attractions at Walt Disney World, despite it being rather slow and maybe even “boring” to some. The ride takes guests on an educational journey about conservation and gardening, teaching them about the various ways we can produce our own food and give back to Mother Nature. This attraction opened in 1982, the same year that EPCOT opened, and has remained a cult classic amongst passionate Walt Disney World fans.

Recently, Living with the Land got more exciting, with the attraction receiving a major holiday-themed upgrade.

Starting on November 24, Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses began, giving guests a holiday-inspired journey. During this temporary retheme, the traditional boat ride transforms into a dazzling display of Christmas festivities and decorations. This special, limited-time experience only lasts until December 30, 2023, meaning guests do not have much time!

Fans shared a few photos of this spectacular overlay, which you can see below!

Best overlay is here pic.twitter.com/9PzMwg7UwN — Joshua Gerard (@Trainplane3) December 5, 2023

During EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, riders get to enjoy the Christmas overlay that has added thousands of Christmas lights, put bows on hanging gourds, and set up multiple little holiday scenes throughout the ride. This holiday tradition started in 2019 by decking out Living with the Land with tons of festive lights, props, and even an updated soundtrack.

The entire Walt Disney World Resort undergoes some magical changes as the holiday season begins, with every theme park from Animal Kingdom to Hollywood Studios receiving some spectacular events. The iconic Cinderella Castle at the center of Magic Kingdom turns into a dazzling display of lights just in time for Christmas, giving guests an even more stunning Disney park experience.

