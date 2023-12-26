Magic Kingdom Land Reaches Capacity, Guests Turned Away

Walt Disney World Resort guests visiting Magic Kingdom during the Holiday season have come to expect major crowding, especially for some of the most popular offerings.

If you’ve visited Disney World this month, particularly in the last week, you’ve likely seen an influx of crowding, especially at some of the most popular attractions. While many guests were surprised at how low the wait times were on Christmas day, it should come as no surprise that there have been plenty of days– especially at Magic Kingdom Park– where the crowds have been out in full swing.

For guests visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” one of the most popular offerings as a way to cap off their night in Magic Kingdom is to enjoy Happily Ever After. This past week, however, Disney Park guests may have heard an announcement that piqued their interest.

“Main Street, U.S.A. is at capacity for tonight’s viewing of Happily Ever After,” Disney shared prior to its showing.

The message on the loudspeaker urged guests to head to additional viewing locations, which include spots in several different lands like Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, and Liberty Square. This doesn’t happen often, but it certainly does happen during the height of the Holiday season and during the more popular times of the year.

If you want to view Happily Ever After, we recommend finding a spot at least an hour before the show. You’ll likely see crowds begin forming even a couple of hours or more before the performance is set to take place, and during a popular time of the year, it can be even earlier.

For those planning out a trip to Magic Kingdom, you should understand that Main Street, U.S.A. is packed prior to the show. Disney Cast Members maintain a couple of open lanes for traffic to pass through, but you’ll have to find a spot behind the ropes if you’re looking to stay planted and enjoy the nighttime spectacular.

The show magically transforms Cinderella Castle through state-of-the-art projection technology. The astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers, and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs.

Check the Entertainment Schedule, My Disney Experience app, or the Times Guide at Magic Kingdom Park for the schedule and showtimes. This is an outdoor show and is subject to cancellation in case of inclement weather. Showtimes are subject to change.

If you do arrive late and Main Street, U.S.A. viewing is already at capacity, you can always check out the other viewing locations around the theme park. While you won’t get the full effect of the projection show on Cinderella Castle, you’ll still be able to enjoy the fireworks.

Outside of Happily Ever After, you can enjoy Fantasmic! and Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Luminous: The Symphony of Us at EPCOT.

What is your favorite way to close a night at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!