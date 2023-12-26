Christmas Crowds Rethink December at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is marketed as “the place where dreams come true,” and Christmas is “the most wonderful time of the year.” A Disney trip during the holidays has to be magical, right?

Christmas is indeed a special time for millions, and Disneyland, Disney World, and the rest of the Disney Parks keep their gates open over the holiday season, but those recovering from FOMO might want to reconsider buying Disney tickets for next December. Although Disney offers incredibly festive features, record crowds make it hard to enjoy them.

One thing any Disney Park fan learns immediately is that crowds will always be a factor. Granted, this can be handled brilliantly if said visitor knows when and where to go and on what day. However, this Christmas proved to be far from the phrase “comfort and joy.”

Winter Wishes and Waitlists at Disney World

Disney World (as any theme park should) goes all out when Christmas comes to town. Almost immediately after Halloween is over, the Park pulls a Jekyll and Hyde to bring the festive season to life. That said, the number of fans that storm the Magic Kingdom redefines the term “Christmas rush.

Although events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have an occupancy limit to smooth things over, regular admission during Christmas can be absolutely maddening.

The footage above from @disneyforfoodies is just one of the legions of TikToks showing how enormous the crowds were this year. It’s no secret that holiday events are always packed at the Disney Parks, but a picture (or video) speaks a thousand words.

While many Guests certainly enjoy the parades, the decorations and shows that Disney puts out at the Parks, waiting literally hours for their favorite rides and attractions is anything but holly and jolly. Pair that with hundreds and thousands of people packed in like sardines and it can take the magic out of the experience faster than Santa’s sleigh.

According to statistics from WDW Passport, guests were waiting at least an hour on average for some of the most beloved rides and experiences like Peter Pan’s Flight and Space Mountain. Even meeting Mickey Mouse at the Main Street Theater had a weight time of 80 minutes.

While this year’s crowds do not speak for the season or the Disney experience as whole, guests might find that Christmastime at Disney World isn’t as magical as advertised. That said, there is still plenty to see and do on Disney property even if the crowds are thicker than figgy pudding.

Inside the Magic reached out to the TikTok creators involved, but were unable to contact them due to privacy restrictions.

Did you spend Christmas at Disney World? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!