BREAKING: ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Trades Disneyland for Walt Disney World

The Nightmare Before Christmas has called Disneyland home for years with Haunted Mansion Holiday, but a recent announcement from Disney invites fans to leave Anaheim for Orlando for more festive frights.

The weird and whimsical masterpiece from the mind of Tim Burton has delighted audiences for decades, but the Haunted Mansion Holiday has been the premier Nightmare Before Christmas event outside of the live concert version. However, Disney is finally giving the Florida park a taste of the action, and it’s bound to have a much bigger crowd than the Haunting at Disneyland.

Although the Walt Disney World Resort is home to its own rendition of the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, Jack Skellington has left the attraction untouched. That hardly seems fair to his fans on the East Coast, so a creepy Christmas celebration is long overdue. Could it be that Jack, Sally, Zero, and even that no-account Oogie Boogie are finally taking over that manor in Liberty Square?

Disney World Gets a Nightmare Before Christmas Overlay

The Nightmare Before Christmas has just about everything a fan could want from a Tim Burton movie. With its ghoulishly delightful story, fun and freaky music by Danny Elfman, and stop-motion animation from Henry Selick, all it’s missing is a cameo from Johnny Depp to have the full effect.

The movie has since become the biggest cult film under the Walt Disney Company, and it has gone from a dirty little secret to one of the biggest sources of merchandise for the Disney brand. With all that in mind, a theme park attraction was inevitable.

Haunted Mansion Holiday is what happens when Jack Skellington and all his friends from Halloween Town bring their idea of a merry Christmas into the halls of Gracey Manor. Disneyland dresses up the gothic mansion in New Orleans Square in bright and garish decor worthy of a Beetlejuice sequel. Still, while Jack and his eerie entourage have mixed and mingled with Disneyland fans for years, Walt Disney World only sees him at special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

In this writer’s opinion, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. There are plenty of Tim Burton fans on the other side of the country if not more. The need for a Nightmare Before Christmas attraction is long overdue. Fortunately, we might be getting our wish.

The Disney Parks official TikTok just dropped this sneak peek at the Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along coming to Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and it looks like a huge helping of freaky fun. While it might not be as gargantuan as Haunted Mansion Holiday, it definitely has plenty to offer fans of the movie.

Although this is simply a stand in for the Frozen variant, Burton’s holiday tale does lend itself over to a stage adaptation a lot better than some might think. Although some might be disappointed that Disney World isn’t getting a ride, it’s still a heaping helping a fan service.

Jollywood Nights is a special ticket event that runs from November 11 to December 20, 2023, and it’s the only chance fans will have to see this spooktacular event. Halloween might have come and gone, but Disney is far from finished with it.

