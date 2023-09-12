‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live With Danny Elfman Returns for Halloween

For anyone who happens to be a super fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, you might know the name Danny Elfman. Elfman is the former singer of the 80s band Oingo Boingo and the man behind some of the best music in Tim Burton’s films. Elfman has been performing songs from the iconic Disney film for years and will return for the film’s 30th anniversary this October.

Danny Elfman took his talents from being a renowned rock musician to scoring some of the most iconic films ever made. He has worked extensively with Tim Burton on Beetlejuice (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Mars Attacks! (1996), Corpse Bride (2005), and many more.

Elfman’s eclectic style has matched up well with the vision of Burton, which is why he has been asked to score most of the creator’s films. Not only did he score the music for The Nightmare Before Christmas, but he also served as the singing voice of Jack Skellington. Chris Sarandon covers Skellington’s speaking role, while Elfman offers his singing prowess to the singing role.

For years, Danny Eflman has performed the songs he cultivated live via celebrations for the iconic film. He has also done so when performing solo music throughout his career. Elfman will return to the stage again this October to provide a live event celebrating The Nightmare Before Christmas.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live With Danny Elfman Sets October Dates

Danny Elfman took to social media to announce that The Nightmare Before Christmas will be performed live again, an event thrown on during Halloween since 2015. Though the event took a few years off, likely because of Covid and Elfman’s schedule, Elfman will return to Los Angeles this October.

Elfman announced The Nightmare Before Christmas Live event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 27, 28, and 29. This will mark the landmark’s 30th anniversary, which Elfman commented on. Elfman says, “It’s impossible to believe it has been 30 years since Tim Burton made our strange little musical. What a tremendous thrill it is to perform it live in concert again at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.”

The event celebrates the movie in grand style, as the entire venue is decked out in decorations, including a trick-or-treat event for children and a costume contest for those who arrive early.

Danny Elfman will perform the film’s music while it plays on large screens throughout the venue with a full orchestra, which conductor John Mauceri will lead, but it will also include many special guest stars.

Past stars for the event have included Ken Page returning to voice Oogie Boogie, the late Paul Ruebens as Lock, and Catherine O’Hara as Sally. Last year’s event included the hugely popular Billie Eilish as Sally and “Weird Al” Yankovic as Barrel.

We imagine that considering this is the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Elfman is planning to bring on some huge starts to reprise their respective roles. We had a chance to attend the event last year, which was amazing. However, seeing Catherin O’Hara return as Sally would be a dream come true.

Sadly, this event is only being thrown in Los Angeles, California. Those of you who may be superfans of the film should consider securing a flight and lodging, as this event will blow the minds of those who love this iconic Disney musical.

The Nightmare Before Christmas provides some amazing 30th-anniversary celebrations, including the film being released on 4K for the first time, the return of the film to theaters, and now the live show with Danny Elfman. We hope many of you can find a way to attend the show in Los Angeles, but if not, there is plenty to celebrate the film with this Halloween.

