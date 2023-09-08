‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Is Returning to Theaters

The Nightmare Before Christmas is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and a grand celebration is being prepared for the Pumpkin King. On top of the new 4K edition released last month, the film returns to theaters just in time for Halloween.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the most iconic Disney films that nearly did not end up under the Disney umbrella when it was first conceived. Macabe creator Tim Burton devised the story while working for the Disney animation team. Though initially created as a poem, the story would be cultivated into a stop-motion film.

Burton had quite a tumultuous relationship with Disney, as his art style initially made him a prime candidate to begin working for the House of Mouse. However, he would spend much time creating Frankenweenie as an animation intern. He would be fired after making stories deemed “too scary for kids.”

Despite being fired from Disney, he still moved forward with turning The Nightmare Before Christmas into a full-fledged film. Burton’s original world and ideas were transformed, with Henry Selick behind the director’s chair and Caroline Thompson handling the screenplay writing duties.

Though Disney did not outright produce the film under the company name, it would be produced by Touchstone Pictures, which was still under the Disney umbrella. The stop-motion film would become a massive hit and has produced ridiculous merch sales and fanfare since 1993.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Celebrates 30 Years With Re-Release

What’s this? What’s this? Celebrate 30 years with The Pumpkin King and catch Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ back on the big screen for a limited time – coming to Regal October 20!

Regal has announced that the film will see a 30th anniversary re-release in theaters on October 20. That is the perfect time to release a film that most consider a Halloween film but is also a Christmas movie. Releasing it closer to November means that it will still qualify for its dual status as a holiday and spooky feature.

The poster for the re-release is quite impressive as well, as we see Jack (Chris Sarandon – Speaking/Danny Elfman – Singing), Sally (Catherine O’Hara), Zero (Frank Welker), Oogie Boogie (Ken Page), Lock (Paul Reubens), Shock (Catherine O’Hara), and Barrel (Elfman). The purple contrast works well to highlight the white notes in the characters.

The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town. However, he is tired of his crown and finds his way into a mysterious forest where the holidays are represented on trees. Jack is transported to Christmas Land, where he sees the world through a brand-new lens. He tries to spread the joy of Christmas but only succeeds in scaring everyone.

Disney has greatly embraced the love for the film since the company was worried about the initial macabre nature of Burton’s style. During the holidays, Disneyland transforms the Haunted Mansion ride into a wonderful Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wonderland that has been a fan-favorite since it first appeared in 2001.

The parks have also created the Oogie Boogie Bash, which involves even more nods to the hit film. However, securing tickets for the annual event is always quite difficult. For those of you who are lucky enough to have tickets, we are pretty jealous.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a huge Disney staple, being welcomed by fans worldwide. We can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of the iconic film by seeing it in theaters again on October 20.

What do you think about The Nightmare Before Christmas returning to theaters?