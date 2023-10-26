Fan Calls Disney’s ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ “Overdone,” “Sadistic”

If there’s anything better than the Disney parks, it’s the Disney parks during the holidays. The parks are transformed seemingly overnight for Halloween and again for Christmas, making them truly immersive in an all-new way.

While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World undergo transformations for the holidays, Disneyland boasts a takeover of the iconic Halloween movie, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Each year, the Haunted Mansion receives an overlay featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and the other beloved characters from the film from September until January, covering both Halloween and Christmas with its temporary transformation.

Since its release in 1993, fans have been torn on whether to classify it as a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, although true fans know it’s both. As such, the film experiences a “resurgence” in the Disney park during this time of year, with guests able to meet Jack and Sally while enjoying some other seasonal festivities.

In addition to taking over the already-spooky attraction, Disney California Adventure hosts the Oogie Boogie Bash, a counterpart to Disney World’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Oogie Boogie Bash not only features Mr. Oogie Boogie himself, but also a variety of other villains, including Sid from Toy Story (1995), Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco (2017), and this year the party added Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) as well.

However, for one Disney fan, Disneyland features too much emphasis on The Nightmare Before Christmas, and they took to the r/Disneyland subreddit to see if anyone else agreed.

u/kgb12121 asks, “Does anyone think Disneyland overdoes the Nightmare Before Christmas at the parks? Ride and Oogie boogie bash. Change suggestions?”

“It’s a beloved movie: clearly I understand there are some who love this movie but does it really justify changing the EVEN MORE BELOVED ORIGINAL HAUNTED MANSION RIDE for 5 months? And the oogie boogie bash? As a parent the theme is not “spooky” but a little over the top haunted for kids. Would making it more like “Mickeys not so scary Halloween” be more appropriate for families? There seems to be this over focus on this movie but there are plenty of opportunities to make other movies the focus or have a larger spotlight. Even though Halloween does celebrate “scary”, I feel like Disney should be a place that doesn’t glorify out right sadistic Oogie Boogie. Does anyone have any other suggestions to make it more magical?”

Unfortunately for the poster, the comments strongly disagreed with their sentiment. “On the contrary. I wish they had more Nightmare Before Christmas themed experiences throughout the year and not only during the Halloween-to-Christmas seasons. (Yes, I will always be salty that a Villains/NBC land has never materialized.),” replied u/Rhamona_Q.

“NBC only gets attention a couple months a year. For such a beloved IP, it gets minimal attention. Compare it to Toy Story or Cars which gets so much attention all over the parks,” said u/SloppyinSeattle. “No they don’t do enough to be honest, what you talking about??? Seriously,” u/bapaoreily agreed.

The majority of the comments expressed a desire for there to be a more permanent inclusion of the 30-year-old film, while some stated they would rather have a permanent Nightmare Before Christmas ride or attraction instead of losing the Haunted Mansion for several months.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is at least one of Disney’s most popular Halloween movies, if not its only dedicated Halloween movie. It makes sense for Disneyland to lean into such a popular property during its season. As it is, the heartwarming but cautionary tale of Jack Skellington looking to take over Christmas has only seemed to rise in popularity as it ages, an almost-timeless classic that continues to wow audiences and gain new fans each year. Why the Disney parks have yet to make a permanent addition of the movie remains a mystery. As the parks continue to retheme older attractions to popular IPs and franchises, it’s possible that NBC could get its own official attraction one day.

Do you think Disneyland overdoes its seasonal Nightmare Before Christmas park offerings or does it need a permanent attraction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!