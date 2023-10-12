New ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Project Announced Without Sally

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you are a fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, we have some truly amazing news to share that will surely shake the ground of Hollywood, as well as the NBC fandom.

As Halloween approaches, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is only just now coming out of its shell. Audiences everywhere are now ready to once again watch Jack Skellington, king of Halloween, discover Christmas, and ruin it for everyone. The Halloween / Christmas film has been so popular over the years, that it has infiltrated Disney parks all over the globe.

Since its release in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a perennial Halloween classic, splitting the difference between “heartwarming family film” and “deeply disturbing near-horror movie.” Are you team Halloween? Or are you team Christmas movie?

No element of the Henry Selick-directed movie (though producer Tim Burton usually gets the credit) is more iconic than Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who spends the movie wanting something more than just scares.

Many factors might have gone into Nightmare Before Christmas’ slowly growing — and non-stop — popularity. As we noted in the past, “it might have been Tim Burton’s rise to stardom, the popularity of movies like Beetlejuice, Corpse Bride, and other strange and unusual films, or simply the growing interests of an evolving audience. Whatever the reason, the film has become one of Disney’s most popular properties, and its influence continues to be felt in and out of Disney property.”

At the moment, fans of the film can meet both Jack and Sally at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom. If that wasn’t enough, over at Disneyland Resort, fans can enjoy Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. As one can tell by the name of the event, it celebrates all things Nightmare Before Christmas.

Although you cannot meet Jack and Sally at the event (that can actually be done during the day at Disneyland Park) they can see the lovebirds in the Frightfully Fun parade, along with Oogie Boogie, Zero, they Mayor, and more. Oogie Boogie is also one of the villains in the treat trails, so you can get up close and personal with him.

The IP also takes over the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland to turn it into Haunted Mansion Holiday, which lasts from Halloween through to Christmas ans has become an iconic aspect of the season, and a fan-favorite attraction.

Jack Skellington has become such a popular icon that Home Depot even sells a 13-foot tall version of the Pumpkin King that fans can put in their front lawn for the Halloween and Christmas season.

The film has inspired video games, a sequel novelization featuring Sally as the Pumpkin Queen, and even rumors of a sequel short film in development for Disney+.

There’s also the argument that the film’s success was what brought Burton back into the Disney fold, giving fans films like Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo. Thanks to it’s cult status, character’s like Jack, Sally, and even that no-account Oogie Boogie have become household names around Halloween as the film has become a time-honored tradition for many Disney fans.

Most recently, we announced that The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming back to theaters as well, as the film celebrates its 30th anniversary. On top of the new 4K edition released last month, the film returns to theaters just in time for Halloween. Soon fans of the film will be able to see Jack (Chris Sarandon – Speaking/Danny Elfman – Singing), Sally (Catherine O’Hara), Zero (Frank Welker), Oogie Boogie (Ken Page), Lock (Paul Reubens), Shock (Catherine O’Hara), and Barrel (Danny Elfman) back on the big screen.

Now, The Nightmare Before Christmas is returning to millions of screens, in an entirely new way.

If you are a video game player, you likely have tried or actively play Fortnite. Fortnite is a multiplayer online game that allows players to interact and play alongside each other all around the globe. In each match, players drop into the game, with the goal to be the last one alive.

It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing; Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid tower defense-shooter and survival game in which up to four players fight off zombie-like creatures and defend objects with traps and fortifications they can build; and Fortnite Creative, in which players are given complete freedom to create worlds and battle arenas.

One of the more creative and fun things that players can do when they play is choose their own skin, which is the overall look of the character. The game itself has become so large that Fortnite now has a multitude of licensing deals, so that means they can let you play as your favorite characters (for an added cost). In the past, we have seen everything from Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man, to Star Wars characters like Darth Vader.

Now, there is going to be a Nightmare Before Christmas skin allowing players to play as Jack Skellington himself during Fortnightmares, which is the Halloween version of the game.

Game Informer noted, “The Pumpkin King (and attempted king of Christmas, too) joins Fortnite later during the Fortnitemares 2023 event. He will be available in the Item Shop. With him, players can get the Zero Back Bling, Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, and Jack’s Sled Glider.”

They continued, “Plus, the Jack’s Scary Face Emote is built into the outfit, and you can travel on clawfoot with the universal Lock, Shock, and Barrel’s Tub Emote as well.” Sadly, there is no option to play as Sally, so it looks like our favorite Halloween couple has been split apart.

Players will also have the option to play as Mike Myers from Halloween.

This means that players will be able to jump into the world of Nightmare Before Christmas, in a much more sinister way than ever before.

What do you think of Fortnite creating a Jack Skellington skin?