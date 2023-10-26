Haunted Mansion Undergoing Ride-Ruining Maintenance in Disney World

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is not in great shape at the moment.

While the Disney parks may be home to some of the greatest theme park attractions on earth, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage, none can truly compare to the level of imagination and creativity found on Disney’s Haunted Mansion. This spooky dark ride has been entertaining and frightening guests for decades and can be found at multiple Disney resort locations around the world, including Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and, of course, the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

However, the version of the ride found at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is just as much fun and is currently receiving one of its biggest upgrades of all time.

While many guests visit theme parks for the thrill rides and roller coasters, it’s also important for theme parks to feature slower rides that the entire family can enjoy. Despite its appearance, Haunted Mansion is one of these family rides, allowing guests of nearly all ages to enjoy it. Haunted Mansion has become synonymous not just with the Disney theme parks but theme parks in general, becoming far more than just a dark ride.

In 2023, The Walt Disney Company released Haunted Mansion, a second attempt to cash in on the legendary Disney dark ride. This film starred Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Owen Wilson, and while it didn’t blow up at the box office, it still became quite a big hit, especially after being released on Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

As part of this new release, Disney announced that the Walt Disney World version of Haunted Mansion would be receiving a Hatbox Ghost animatronic, something that was crucial to Disneyland’s original version of the ride. At this time, there is no confirmed date for the grand reveal of the Hatbox Ghost. This spooky character was brought to life in the new film, portrayed by Jared Leto, and while we’re excited, the construction necessary to complete this project is causing some issues.

This work began several months ago, with a large portion of the first part of the attraction now completely covered up from guests’ view. While we’re incredibly excited about this addition, we have to admit that this project is really distracting and takes away from the amazing theming of Haunted Mansion.

As you can see in a recent post on Reddit, the installation is quite obvious and not very well hidden:

Other dark rides have become just as popular, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Peter Pan’s Flight, but none hold a floating candle to the absolutely iconic Haunted Mansion.

As we said, Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most beloved experiences, with a version located at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s your favorite dark ride at Disney? Do you prefer to visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World?