Dozens Trapped in Dark Disney World Room, Caught Pushing and Shoving

A major problem hasn’t gotten any better in Walt Disney World.

Walt Disney Imagineering has really stepped things up within the last decade, creating some of the most immersive and jaw-dropping experiences you can find in any theme park. Both Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are some of the most immersive and captivating expansions to the Disney parks we’ve ever seen, both offering incredible selections of rides, attractions, shopping, and food.

However, there have been a lot of singular additions to the Disney parks as well, especially over the last three years.

Aside from Magic Kingdom’s new roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run, guests can now also find a Marvel-themed coaster at EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT in 2022, becoming the first-ever roller coaster to open at the park. The attraction provided a lot of firsts for Walt Disney World, also becoming the first roller coaster to feature a backward launch. Along with these unique features, the ride also chooses one of six randomly selected songs to play during guests’ rides, making every ride special and giving guests a reason to come back and try it again.

As the name suggests, this roller coaster takes guests on a mission to guard the galaxy alongside the lovable crew of Marvel misfits known as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Disney has really leaned into this specific franchise at its theme parks, with a ride theme around Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Racoon, also being present at Disney California Adventure in Disneyland. This attraction is called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and replaced the park’s version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in 2017.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind quickly became a fan favorite, with many calling it one of the best roller coasters that Walt Disney Imagineering has ever produced. However, this doesn’t mean the ride is perfect, far from it.

In the past, we’ve covered various issues regarding the ride, whether it be actual evacuations or problems with the ride’s immersive queue. The queue itself is quite long but has several “chokepoints” where guests converge, kind of like what happens at the Haunted Mansion. Recently, a video was shared regarding the queue, showing dozens of guests sandwiched tightly among other guests.

“empty Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind preshow? NOPE. 50-75 people shouldered up pushin & shovin to get the exit doors AS SOON AS the wall moves,” stated the guest. “Phenomenal preshow but holy F did Walt Disney Imagineering fail on this… guests either miss story or are uncomfy for 4 min.

This has been a prevalent problem since the ride first opened last year and continues to leave guests rather unsatisfied. The rest of the experience is amazing, but we have to admit it’s not a lot of fun to wait in line, especially when the line is designed in such a way that guests are pushed up against others.

Another major complaint has been coming from guests who are prone to motion sickness. At the end of the ride, guests will find trash cans, indicating Disney was aware that this experience may cause motion sickness in some guests. There’s been multiple reports of guests quickly exiting the ride to vomit in one of these trash cans, much like Mission: SPACE, another ride at EPCOT.

Have you ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?