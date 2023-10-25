After Liam Neeson Criticizes ‘Star Wars’, Qui-Gon Jinn Returns Without Him

These days, there are so many Jedi characters in Star Wars to choose from. No matter which new character Disney and Lucasfilm try to force upon us, whether it’s Ahsoka Tano or Rey, no one will ever replace Luke Skywalker, who will forever remain the most iconic.

But there are many other Jedi who have become iconic in their own right. Ahsoka Tano is one of them, and so is Rey Skywalker. There’s also Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker, to name a few (there are 45 years’ worth of Jedi characters).

It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite, but there’s one Jedi fans tend to gravitate towards whenever they remember just how incompetent, ignorant, and borderline toxic the Jedi order was during the height of its power (the Prequel Trilogy era).

That Jedi is Qui-Gon Jinn, who’s played by Liam Neeson in the first prequel, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), which was followed by Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Since those films, Neeson has reprised his role as the character in the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022), and the live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), at the end of which he appears in a small cameo.

Qui-Gon is easily the most unorthodox Jedi of them all. In The Phantom Menace, he constantly challenges the status quo of the Jedi order and is hardly an advocate for some of the values the Jedi stand by, such as attachment being forbidden, and so on.

A few years ago, an observation put forth by George Lucas’ protégé Dave Filoni gained a lot of traction from fans. It implies that had Qui-Gon not been killed by Darth Maul (Ray Park) in The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker wouldn’t have become Darth Vader.

“Qui-Gon is fighting because he knows he’s the father that Anakin needs,” Filoni says. “Because Qui-Gon hasn’t given up on the fact that Jedi are actually supposed to care and love. And that that’s not a bad thing. The rest of the Jedi are so detached, and they’ve become so political that they’ve really lost their way, and Yoda starts to see that in the second film. But Qui-Gon is ahead of them, and that’s why he’s not part of the Council.”

As such, Filoni believes that the lightsaber duel between Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Maul is the most crucial battle in Star Wars history, hence the name “Duel of the Fates,” as the outcome determines Anakin’s destiny.

But will we ever see Qui-Gon Jinn return to Star Wars in live action? It doesn’t matter that he was killed off, as these days, characters from the faraway galaxy are always returning in some shape or form. He already returned as a Force Ghost at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But Obi-Wan Kenobi was panned by critics, so it’s unlikely we’ll get a second season (never say never). It also begs the question as to whether Disney and Lucasfilm would even have Liam Neeson back following comments he recently made about the franchise.

During his appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast in June, Neeson talked about how Star Wars has become “diluted,” while also referring to the fandom as a “cult.” Here are his full comments:

“Not all the time. I mean, it is a cult. There’s so many movies and spin-offs now I think it’s diluting the whole thing. That’s my personal thing. Occasionally there’s kids after a Star Wars autograph and I don’t want to give autographs at the airport. Oh but it’s not the kid, it’s the grandfather, there he is — or the dad. They become 11 year olds.”

So it remains to be seen whether Liam Neeson will return as Qui-Gon Jinn. However, the character will be making a comeback.

Per Dark Horse Comics, Qui-Gon Jinn will return to the faraway galaxy in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories (2024), a graphic novel series featuring tales about some of our favorite characters, including the beloved Jedi Knight first introduced in the Prequel Trilogy.

As Qui-Gon’s new adventure is a graphic novel, Liam Neeson is, of course, not involved.

Hyperspace Stories is published by Dark Horse Comics and goes on sale in April, 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, the first of three films from director and Star Wars creator George Lucas to feature Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson).

As such, the first story in the series, from writer George Mann and artists Andrea Mutti and Gigi Baldassini, will star Qui-Gon Jinn, who’s joined by his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi as they hunt down a secret Jedi order known as the Brotherhood of the Ninth Door.

Per Dark Horse Comics, here’s the official synopsis for Hyperspace Stories — Qui-Gon Jinn:

Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master and one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order, his story is truly remarkable. This particular tale looks at a series of recurring events from across his life, slowly bringing together clues over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of some of the Force’s many mysterious followers: The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. Secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner, Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!

“I’m thrilled to be getting my hands on Qui-Gon at long last!” Mann said in a statement. “He’s such an icon of the Prequel era, and it’s a real joy to be able to add to his story. Expect everything from lightsaber battles to creepy investigations, from dark side sects to familiar faces, as we check in on Qui-Gon at three pivotal moments in his life, venturing to the streets of Jedha as a Padawan, to the distant world of Cerosha as a lonesome Jedi Knight, and deep into the wreck of an ancient spaceship as a Jedi Master. Count Dooku! Young Obi-Wan! It’s all here! Plus, of course, the most gorgeous art from Andrea and Gigi.”

“We’re so excited to bring these original graphic novels to Star Wars fans of all ages,” said Michael Siglain, creative director at Lucasfilm Publishing. “These are all swashbuckling standalone stories that focus on classic characters and showcase why they’re so beloved and iconic. And in addition to highlighting these galactic heroes and villains, we’re also really embracing the medium, telling tales as only comics can.”

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories — Qui-Gon Jinn goes on sale on April 23, 2024.

Will you be picking up a copy of Hyperspace Stories? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!