New ‘Star Wars’ Installment May Be Longest in the Franchise by Far

There was a time when you could count all the different Star Wars installments on the one hand: Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), the two Ewoks movies, and the cartoon shows Ewoks (1985 — 1986) and Droids (1985).

It sounds like a lot, but this was long before the Prequel Trilogy came out. Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) would also give way for The Clone Wars collection: the theatrical film, 2D series, and long-running 3D series.

All the while, countless comic books and novels flooded shelves year after year. Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the franchise has churned out more content than anyone can keep up with.

Disney’s reign started with the animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) and the Sequel Trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Then, in 2019, the live-action television series side of the franchise on Disney+ started with The Mandalorian (2019), which has so far been followed by The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022), and more recently Ahsoka (2023).

The animated shows haven’t slowed down, either. Star Wars: Visions (2021), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) are but a few to have appeared on Disney+ since Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 got the ball rolling.

There’s suddenly a ton of content from the faraway galaxy out there. Television shows (live action and animated), movies, books, comics, and video games.

There have been numerous Star Wars video games since the release of the first two titles, Star Wars (1983) and Star Wars: Jedi Arena (1983). And this side of the franchise shows no signs of slowing down, either.

Recent years have seen the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order titles dominate consoles, however, next year, a new game will consume the lives of many fans, especially those who like to spend hours upon hours immersing themselves into a version of the faraway galaxy they can, to some extent, control.

Open-world games offer even more control, which is why the long-awaited Star Wars Outlaws (2024) is likely a guaranteed hit, as players will finally have the opportunity to explore the faraway galaxy in all its glory.

Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and follows Kay Vess (Humberly González), a smuggler, scoundrel, bounty hunter, and outlaw, who’s trying to make her way in the galaxy by undertaking dangerous missions in the criminal underworld, with the aid of her Merqaal pet named Nix (Dee Bradley Baker).

The game is the first open-world title in the franchise and will feature familiar planets such as s Tatooine, Kijimi and Akiva, and at least one original world, the moon of Toshara. The game has been compared in size to the Assassin’s Creed games.

“It’s a crude analogy, but the size of one planet might be [equivalent to] two of the zones in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey… It could be two to three zones. But it’s not this sort of epic ‘the whole of England recreated’ approach,” Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty told EDGE Magazine earlier this year (via IGN).

For an idea as to what to expect, check out the official gameplay walkthrough below:

In an interview with IGN during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July, Gerighty and narrative director Navid Khavari addressed the question about Outlaws’ size.

Gerighty said, “Too big is a game that people don’t manage to play, enjoy, and finish. Our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can explore at their own rhythm.”

He added, “So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300-hour epic unfinishable RPG [role playing game]. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

It’s unknown how long Outlaws will be, but Gerighty’s comments suggest that it won’t be as long as other similar titles, which see players spend hours upon hours trying to complete the campaign mode, let alone all the extras the open-world environment has to offer.

However, while the game won’t be “a 200 or 300 hour epic,” that doesn’t mean it won’t be long. For starters, there will be several planets for players to explore, and the game also features seamless transitions from planet surface into space while aboard your ship, which suggests that there’s also a lot of space between planets.

Either way, Outlaws is set to be the longest installment in the franchise. Even beyond the campaign mode, players can explore the faraway galaxy at their own pace.

The game’s re-playability factor is unknown, but Gerighty’s comments about it not being “200 or 300” hours in length are interesting. Does this mean Outlaws will clock in closer to the 100-hour mark? Or maybe less?

To give an idea, the Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) is around 26 hours when focusing only on the campaign, and up to around 70 hours to complete in full, which includes everything from side quests to the more leisurely, optional open-world activities.

Taking the idea of a full game into account, if Outlaws may wind up being longer than The Clone Wars, the seven season-long series which is currently the longest installment in the franchise, clocking in at just under three full days in total viewing hours (around 60).

But regardless of its length, Outlaws is set to be the most ambitious game in the franchise. Its Original Trilogy timeline setting is also exciting and may even allow for the return of several characters from those three films.

Jabba the Hutt (Dee Bradley Baker) is already confirmed, but here’s to hoping we’ll also see other characters right at home in the criminal underworld, such as Boba Fett. We may even see some of the main characters such as Princess Leia.

A behind-the-scenes featurette unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con offers a lot of insight into how big Outlaws will be. Check it out below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for Outlaws:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Check out the trailer for Outlaws below:

Outlaws will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2024.

