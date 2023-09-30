Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Villain Confirmed for Upcoming Prequel

Star Wars has no shortage of iconic villains, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Some are Sith Lords, like Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid) and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones); others are disgraced Sith Lords, like Maul (Ray Park/Sam Witwer).

And then there are the Force-wielders who operate in more of a grey area, like Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) or Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Villains who don’t wield the Force or lightsabers tend to range from bounty hunters to mercenaries — Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Cad Bane (Corey Burton), the list goes on.

Then you have the likes of the grotesque crime lord Jabba the Hutt. And there are plenty of non-human villains, too — after all, this is the faraway galaxy we’re talking about.

When we think of iconic Star Wars villains, we tend only to think of those along the lines of the few we’ve just mentioned: Sith Lords, bounty hunters, criminals, storm troopers. Rarely do we consider those of the more alien variety — especially the less sentient kind.

But there’s one iconic villain — the biggest one in the Original Trilogy, in fact — who’s set to make a return in an upcoming prequel that takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

Star Wars Outlaws (2024) is the first open-world game set in “a galaxy far, far away”, and so far, we’ve had an official trailer and a gameplay overview.

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

The official trailer reveals two iconic villains from the Original Trilogy who will be making an appearance in the game.

The first is Jabba the Hutt, who your character Kay Vess (Humberly González) — the titular smuggler, scoundrel, and outlaw — will be working for at some point during the game. It has also been revealed that there will be an opportunity to “betray” Jabba.

This sounds like huge fun — who wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of Tatooine’s most foul gangster? The only trouble is that it usually involves ending up on the wrong side of his palace — which just so happens to be beneath it.

Anyone unlucky enough to cross Jabba usually winds up as food for his pet, as he’ll make sure you’re standing on his trapdoor when he decides you’ve crossed the line, or that you’re no longer of any use to him.

And if you’re unlucky enough to survive the fall, you’ll find yourself in a dark pit home to a hideous, flesh-eating Rancor. Well, it’s not just Jabba who’s returning in Outlaws — it’s also his huge pet, the “biggest” villain from the Original Trilogy!

Check out the trailer for Outlaws below and look out for the Rancor:

It’s pretty obvious this is the same Rancor that lives beneath Jabba the Hutt’s palace, and it lines up with the fact that you’ll be able to betray the crime lord at some point during the game. After all, it would be pretty out of character for Jabba not to try to feed you to his pet.

However, as the game is canon, this will retcon the fact that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is seemingly the first person to survive the Rancor in Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine (as seen in Return of the Jedi), as it turns out that Kay Vess will be the first.

That’s not to suggest she won’t die countless times before finally making it out alive, though…

It remains to be seen what other characters from the Original Trilogy may appear in the game.

Outlaws will be released sometime next year. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con and the official gameplay walkthrough below:

Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Are you looking forward to going up against the Rancor in Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!