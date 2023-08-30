‘Star Wars’ May Recast Luke Skywalker Next Year, Amid Character’s Uncertain Future

It seems that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill really is done with Star Wars. Not only did he say earlier this year that he knew his time in the franchise was over when he read the script for Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), he would later double down on this when he said Star Wars doesn’t need Luke anymore, adding that he’s had his time.

He also said that he doesn’t have “any expectations” of reprising his role as a Force Ghost-version of Luke Skywalker in the upcoming Sequel-era film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had already told IGN that Luke Skywalker’s future on the big screen is unknown, which seems to be checking out. Despite a number of Star Wars projects currently in development, Luke Skywalker isn’t a name that’s being thrown around.

Are both Mark Hamill and Luke Skywalker finally done in Star Wars? While it would seem that the legendary actor is, it would be a bold statement to say that we won’t see the legendary Jedi Knight ever return to the faraway galaxy.

Luke appears in six Star Wars films: Star Wars: Episode V — A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode IV — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VII — The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

He also appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 16: The Rescue”, and in The Book of Boba Fett (2021) episode, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.” But there are no signs of him showing up in any other Star Wars television series anytime soon.

However, there is scope for him to appear in a Star Wars installment set for release some time next year. The video game, Star Wars Outlaws (2023), is the first open-world title in the franchise, which for the first time ever will allow players to explore the faraway galaxy.

The game takes place during the Original Trilogy, between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and revolves around the female smuggler, bounty hunter, and outlaw, Kay Vess (Humberly González), and her Merqaal pet, Nix.

Jabba the Hutt is already confirmed to appear, as is a carbonized version of Han Solo, while it’s possible we’ll see other iconic characters such as Boba Fett make an appearance. And there’s no reason to think that Luke Skywalker won’t have some sort of cameo.

We know the game won’t revolve around the Jedi — it may not even feature any Jedi at all for that matter — but this is Star Wars we’re talking about, and if there’s one thing this franchise really can’t stay away from, it’s major cameos and world-building.

Luke would, however, need to be recast if he appears in the upcoming game, as we can’t imagine Mark Hamill being persuaded, or even being interested, in reprising his role as the character in a video game of all things. But never say never.

Whether or not Luke does appear in Star Wars Outlaws remains to be seen, but where else might he show up in the future?

Possible Luke Skywalker Cameos

Ahsoka

The third episode for Ahsoka (2023) is now available to stream on Disney+, and though there are no signs of Luke Skywalker ever showing up, with all emphasis placed on Jedi, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), given Luke’s track record in the Mando-Verse, it’s possible. With that said, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is shaping up to Luke Skywalker’s replacement.

Skeleton Crew

We still don’t know a great deal about the live-action Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew (2023), other than the fact it stars Jude Law, is heavily inspired by Amblin Entertainment films from the 1980s, and takes place during the Mando-Verse timeline.

The Mandalorian Season 4

The Mandalorian Season 4 is a long way off, especially when you take the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes into account. Nevertheless, it will eventually arrive on Disney+, and we’d love to see the wasted Luke Skywalker/Grogu storyline get some proper closure.

Untitled Mando-Verse Film

The untitled Mando-Verse film from Dave Filoni doesn’t have a release date, but we’re still excited to see shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka overlap. It will also surely be cameos galore, and Luke Skywalker would be most welcome.

Untitled Sequel-Era Film

The untitled Sequel-era film from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy also doesn’t have a release date, but we know it takes place 19 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) training new Jedi as she tries to rebuild the Order. Mark Hamill may have already said that he’s not been approached to appear in the film, whether in a flashback or as a Force Ghost, but given the use of Deepfake technology, anything is possible.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Do you think Luke Skywalker will show up in Star Wars Outlaws? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!