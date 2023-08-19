New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Writer Explains Grogu’s Temporary Replacement

A familiar face will return to the faraway galaxy in the new Star Wars prequel.

There’s a lot to look forward to from the faraway galaxy. Next week, Ahsoka (2023) will premiere on Disney+, and will soon be followed by other live-action shows such as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023) and Star Wars: The Acolyte (2024).

There are also three Star Wars films in development: a Sequel-era film from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy; a “Mando-Verse” crossover event with Dave Filoni at the helm; and a prequel from director James Mangold that revolves around the “Dawn of the Jedi.”

Related: After Announcing New Sequel, ‘Star Wars’ Continues to Embrace the Disney Era With Latest Reveal

However, there’s another Star Wars prequel in the works that’s set to arrive a lot sooner than any of those theatrical projects — but it isn’t a film. And there’s one Star Wars actor who will be returning, but they won’t be playing the same character. Or characters.

Dee Bradley Baker is a voice actor who, on the animated side of the Star Wars universe, voices more characters than anyone else. In fact, you might argue that he voices more characters than anyone, period!

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Reveals Epic Open-World Gameplay, Features Beloved Character

The 60-year-old actor provides voice work for every single Clone Trooper in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), including Captain Rex and Cody, as well as non-clone characters such as Saesee Tiin, Onaconda Farr, Bossk, Admiral Trench.

In Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018), Baker reprises his role as a much older Captain Rex, along with fellow clones, Commander Wolffe and Captain Gregor. He also voices Ezra Bridger’s father, Ephraim Bridger, and the Imperial Navy admiral, Kassius Konstantine.

Related: Which Open-World Game Will Be the Biggest — ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Avatar’, or ‘Star Wars’?

In more recent years, he returned in Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), playing every member of Clone Force 99, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo, while also returning as clones Captain Rex, Howzer, Wilco, Cody, Mayday, Gregory, Scorch, and Cut Lawquane. Needless to say, that’s a lot of voice work!

Now, Dee Bradley Baker has returned to the world of Star Wars. But while it’s still technically an animated installment, this time he’ll be appearing in Star Wars Outlaws (2024), the open-world video game from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel Could Change the Entire Franchise

The new Star Wars prequel follows female smuggler, scoundrel, and outlaw, Kay Vess (Humberly González), a character who’s just trying to make her way in the galaxy. It takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), so crime is at an all-time high throughout the galaxy.

To no real surprise whatsoever, Dee Bradley Baker will be voicing more than one character in the game, both old and new, so let’s take a look at who they are.

Nix, Kay’s Merqaal companion

You won’t be alone in Outlaws, as you’ll be accompanied by your pet, a Merqaal creature named Nix. Throughout the game, Nix will be able to access areas you can’t, and as such will prove an invaluable asset. He’s also adorable, and will temporarily replace Grogu as the cute and cuddly Star Wars “mascot” (and sidekick to a lead bounty hunter) while we all wait for The Mandalorian Season 4 to arrive on Disney+.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Outlaws‘ narrative director/writer, Navid Khavari, talked about the games’ overlap with the popular video game, Shadows of the Empire, the hero, Kay Vess, and her loyal companion and pet, Nix.

Related: Grogu May Join a New Bounty Hunter Before ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4

When asked about Nix’s personality and motivations, Khavari described him as “Kay’s heart and support system”, that Kay is Nix’s “best friend, only family” while “he’s her fierce protector.” He also went on to talk about how Dee Bradley Baker brings Nix to life:

“Nix has a very distinct personality. He’s, of course, very cute, but he can also turn feral and vicious when he needs to in tough spots. Nix also often reflects Kay’s mood, so if she’s tense, he’ll be guarded; if she’s fighting, he’ll be vicious. I will say it’s also a lot of fun to write “curious squeak” or “relaxed chirp” and see what Dee Bradley Baker, who provides Nix’s vocalizations, comes back with. But most importantly, ensuring that no matter where Kay goes, that bond between them is unbreakable.”

Related: Cara Dune May Return in Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Prequel, but Without Gina Carano

Jabba the Hutt

During the Star Wars Outlaws panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Dee Bradley Baker will also be voicing none other than grotesque Tatooine crime lord, Jabba the Hutt, one of the most iconic Star Wars characters from the Original Trilogy.

Of course, Jabba the Hutt won’t be a playable character in the game, but you’ll end up working for him, and you’ll even have the opportunity to betray him at certain points.

“Jabba is such an iconic syndicate leader,” Khavari told Game Informer. “Particularly during the Original Trilogy time period, so he is an essential part of telling a scoundrel story in this era. It was super fun for us narratively to have Kay meet Jabba for the first time as a character without the context we all have from the Original Trilogy.”

When asked if players can expect to meet any other characters from the Original Trilogy, Khavari said, “As for other characters you might meet, we want to leave some things for players to discover on their journey, but we hope they have as much fun discovering them as we had placing them in the game.”

Given Dee Bradley Baker’s track record in Star Wars, we wouldn’t be surprised if he voices other characters in the new Star Wars prequel. Here are some other (non-confirmed) characters he might end up bringing to life in Star Wars Outlaws.

Boba Fett

As Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, it’s possible we’ll see characters such as Boba Fett make an appearance. And, of course, it would make perfect sense to have Dee Bradley Baker provide the voice work.

While Boba is played by Temuera Morrison in The Mandalorian (2019) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021), as Baker voices all the clones in the animated universe, it would make more sense to have him play the bad-ass bounty hunter.

With that said, as Outlaws doesn’t appear to have committed him to voicing any other characters besides Nix and Jabba the Hutt, we may very well see Temuera Morrison reprise his role as the character instead. Either way, we wouldn’t complain.

Related: After Announcing New Sequel, ‘Star Wars’ Continues to Embrace the Disney Era With Latest Reveal

Clone Force 99

The Bad Batch takes place during the early years of the Galactic Empire’s reign over the galaxy, long before the events of Outlaws. So there’s really no telling whether what’s left of Clone Force 99 will even live to see the period in which the game takes place.

Survivors, if any, will likely be revealed in The Bad Batch Season 3, which has been confirmed to be the final season in the animated series. But until then all we can do is speculate. So, as it stands, it’s possible the likes of Hunter and Wrecker could appear in Outlaws.

Related: Marvel Star Could Ditch MCU for ‘Star Wars’ Return Following Panned Disney+ Series

Clone Force 99

While Captain Rex has only appeared in Star Wars films and television shows that take place before the Original Trilogy timeline — the Prequel Trilogy, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch — it’s possible he’s alive at the time of Outlaws.

In fact, there’s a scene in Return of the Jedi which fans have lost their minds over in recent years. Among the group of Rebel soldiers who help out Han Solo (Harrison Ford) on the Forest Moon of Endor is an individual who strikes an uncanny resemblance to the older Captain Rex from Rebels.

But if Rex doesn’t show up in Outlaws, it’s possible we’ll see him alive and well on the other side of the Original Trilogy in Ahsoka.

Here are two videos that will catch you up on all things Outlaws. There’s also a behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Releases Footage for Epic “In-Between-Quel” Coming in 2024

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Related: 8 Things We Want From The Open World ‘Star Wars’ Game

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

There is no release date for The Mandalorian Season 4.

Are you excited to see Dee Bradley Baker return to Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!