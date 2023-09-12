Despite ‘Ahsoka’ Hype, ‘Star Wars’ Will Replace Beloved Jedi Next Year

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) might be all the craze now that her own live-action series, Ahsoka (2023), is streaming on Disney+, but this time next year, Star Wars fans will be talking about another female lead from the faraway galaxy.

The character in question has yet to appear in Star Wars, and though she may show up in other projects before her official debut, it’s reasonable to say that the installment she’ll be leading next year will completely dominate our lives.

Related: Which Open-World Game Will Be the Biggest — ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Avatar’, or ‘Star Wars’?

The open-world video game, Star Wars Outlaws (2024), surprised everyone earlier this year when the first trailer dropped online. For the first time in the franchise’s history, Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to fully explore the faraway galaxy.

Though many are understandably disappointed that they won’t be able to customize their character or even play a Jedi, Outlaws‘ main protagonist, Kay Vess (Humberly González), who will be the main driver behind the game’s reportedly tightly-woven plot, has a compelling backstory.

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ May Completely Rewrite an Era-Defining ‘Star Wars’ Moment

The smuggler, bounty hunter, and outlaw must navigate the galaxy’s underworld during a time when criminal syndicates are rife: the year between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

At Kay’s side is her “Merqaal” pet named Nix, who will help Kay throughout her journey and will serve as a sort of temporary replacement for Grogu, who we probably won’t see until The Mandalorian Season 4 arrives on Disney+, which as yet has no release date.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Reveals Epic Open-World Gameplay, Features Beloved Character

Kay Vess may not be a Jedi or a Mandalorian, but some of the best characters in the Star Wars franchise have no real specialty. Take Han Solo, for instance. Yes, he’s an excellent pilot and smuggler who later joins the Resistance, but he’s entirely human.

In fact, Kay Vess has already been compared to the iconic character, not only because she has a hairy comrade at her side (although Nix is a lot smaller than Chewbacca), but because she’s also a smuggler. And according to the trailers, Kay seems just as charismatic.

Related: Cara Dune May Return in Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Prequel, but Without Gina Carano

But she may end up replacing more than just Han Solo. Right now, Ahsoka Tano is the talk of the town, and though many feel she has replaced Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as Star Wars‘ figurehead-Jedi (or at least Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to make it so), as the live-action shows seem to be proving, every character, no matter how big, has their time in the twin suns.

Related: One Year Later, Boba Fett Likely Appearing in New ‘Star Wars’ Prequel

Ahsoka seems strangely focused on the development of budding Jedi Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), just as The Book of Boba Fett felt like Din Djarin’s show, and just as The Mandalorian Season 3 spent more time on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

So it’s fitting that, this time next year (assuming Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t hit shelves at Christmas), Ahsoka Tano will be a distant memory — at least until the untitled Mando-Verse film arrives in theaters — and Kay Vess will be the “current” face of Star Wars.

Related: Marvel Star Could Ditch MCU for ‘Star Wars’ Return Following Panned Disney+ Series

Just look at how the open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) had a firm grip on the Harry Potter fanbase. While you could argue that this was due to all the controversy surrounding it, and you could also make the case that its lead character is far from a household name, Star Wars characters aren’t so easy to forget.

Even on the video game side of the faraway galaxy, they tend to amass a large fanbase in their own right, like Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order titles.

Star Wars Outlaws will be released sometime next year. There’s a new behind-the-scenes feature that was unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out Star Wars Outlaws‘ official gameplay walkthrough below:

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Releases Footage for Epic “In-Between-Quel” Coming in 2024

Check out the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws below:

Related: 8 Things We Want From The Open World ‘Star Wars’ Game

As per Ubisoft, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Kay Vess will become popular with fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!