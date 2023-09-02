13 Characters From the Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Ranked

We’ve finally ranked 13 characters from the original Star Wars trilogy.

Fans have officially lost count of how many Star Wars characters there are. Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, content has been spewed onto Disney+ like there’s no tomorrow, and there are now so many Star Wars characters in existence that a text crawl listing all their names would likely go on for the best part of forever.

Animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) may have existed before the streaming service came into being, but Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2023) didn’t. And then, of course, there are the live-action shows.

Despite once being a rare breed, the live-action shows have suddenly taken over, so much so that even the likes of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu already feel like a distant memory. Along with The Mandalorian (2019), there’s The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022), and now, Ahsoka (2023).

Amid all the chaos, we recall simpler times in the Star Wars franchise fondly: when we only had characters in the original Star Wars trilogy to think about. Even by the time the Prequel Trilogy was released, there were still only novels, comic books, and video games to accompany the films. Now, there’s so much going on that we think it’s time for a much-needed break.

Forget Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, Fennec Shand, Omega, Rey, Finn, Po Dameron, and yes, forget Grogu too (sorry, Grogu). Here are 13 main characters from the original Star Wars trilogy ranked from worst to best.

13. Jabba the Hutt

Jabba the Hutt made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) as the grotesque crime lord who rules over Tatooine’s criminal underworld. With a freshly carbonized Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in his possession, fans had even more reason not to like Jabba the Hutt.

An iconic Star Wars character nonetheless, Jabba is tough to stomach when he’s on screen, largely because he’s enough to put you off eating for a while.

On the big screen, Jabba the Hutt appears in Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008).

12. Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) was a fan-favorite for over 40 years — until The Book of Boba Fett turned him into a friendly neighborhood bounty hunter. Perhaps he was a bit overrated to start with, though.

The stoic bad guy sure looks worthy of being slapped on merchandise, but there are two points to consider when ranking him: a) his screentime, and b) that scream.

Jeremy Bulloch appears as Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi.

11. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Before Ewan McGregor became synonymous with the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi after playing him in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Alec Guinness was the first to don the robes and pick up the lightsaber.

However, while the original Obi-Wan Kenobi is still revered by fans, Guinness’ overall performance in the original films is hardly Oscar-worthy.

Alec Guinness appears as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

10. The Emperor

Darth Vader’s hooded master is simply known as “The Emperor” in the original Star Wars trilogy, long before the Prequel Trilogy gave him the names Emperor Palpatine and Darth Sidious.

While The Emperor is a terrifying, ahem, “force” of nature, his appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy aren’t his most memorable moments in the saga.

Ian McDiarmid appears as Emperor Palpatine in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

9. Lando Calrissian

There probably isn’t a Star Wars fan alive who doesn’t love Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). While Donald Glover does a fine job as a younger version of the character in the anthology film, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), it’s Billy Dee Williams who really knows how to turn on the charm and the charisma as the suave and sophisticated roguish smuggler-turned-administrator, who first appears in The Empire Strikes Back.

Billy Dee Williams appears as Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

8. C-3PO

C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) is one of the two most iconic droids in Star Wars. He might often be as irritating to the audiences as he is to his fellow comrades, but his value as a protocol droid who can speak over six million forms of communication cannot be overstated, and his back and forth with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) is nothing short of pure chemistry.

Anthony Daniels appears as C-3PO in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker.

Like many other Star Wars actors, he has also played his character in other forms of Star Wars media.

7. Chewbacca

Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) is one of the most lovable Star Wars characters. Anyone who’s had the pleasure of meeting him in Walt Disney World or Disneyland can back this up. In the films, however, he’s also a formidable warrior.

Han Solo’s trusted Wookie sidekick hails from Kashyyyk, and though he speaks only in Shyriiwook, we can read Chewie like a book.

Peter Mayhew appears as Chewbacca in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Force Awakens (in which he shared the role with Joonas Suotamo, who replaced him in subsequent installments).

6. Princess Leia

The late Carrie Fisher has left behind quite the legacy with Princess Leia Organa, and it’s a crying shame that she still hasn’t been officially crowned a Disney Princess. Leia is the franchise’s first strong female character, long before the likes of Ahsoka Tano and Rey Skywalker came along.

Fisher’s strong-willed, larger-than-life character is northing short of a joy to watch in the films.

Carrie Fisher appears as Princess Leia in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

5. Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is the most iconic Jedi in the Star Wars franchise, and is arguably the most iconic character in general (though it’s a tough competition with Jedi Master Yoda).

Despite how Luke is portrayed in The Last Jedi, fans will always remember him as the symbol for hope in the original Star Wars trilogy, whose concluding chapter sees him taking on two Sith Lords (there are always two): master and apprentice, The Emperor and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).

The fact that Luke is able to turn his father from the dark side also makes him one of the most brilliantly written characters in Star Wars.

Mark Hamill appears as Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

4. Han Solo

Han Solo is, without contest, the most charismatic Star Wars character (yes, he gives even Lando Calrissian a run for his Galactic Credits).

Harrison Ford brings a ton of wit, charm, and snark to the role of the space smuggler in the original Star Wars trilogy, and watching his back and forth with Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) is a love story in its own right.

Harrison Ford appears as Han Solo in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, and The Rise of Skywalker.

3. R2-D2

Much like Chewbacca, R2-D2 is a character who can’t speak English (he speaks Binary), yet the audience almost always knows what he’s saying or how he’s feeling (which one can also gauge from other characters’ reactions or responses).

While the Sequel Trilogy’s BB-8 is a worthy successor to R2-D2, the original droid is the best. BB-8 might be just as adorable, but it’s R2’s hilarious screams and his scuffle with Yoda on Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back that earns him the title.

Kenny Baker appears as R2-D2 in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith, while Jimmy Vee plays him in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, and Hassan Taj and Lee Towersey in The Rise of Skywalker.

2. Darth Vader

Just when you think you’ve settled on who you consider to be the most iconic Star Wars character, along comes another who throws the entire competition out the window. Darth Vader is just as iconic as the likes of Yoda, Luke, and Chewbacca, to name a few.

Is there any other franchise out there that has this many iconic characters? Even Harry Potter would struggle to put forward as many as Star Wars has on its roster, and we’re limiting ourselves only to the original Star Wars trilogy with this ranking!

Darth Vader isn’t just one of the most iconic Star Wars villains, though — he’s also one of the franchise’s most interesting characters. Even before his backstory was fleshed out in the Prequel Trilogy, Darth Vader was already an interesting character with a deep inner conflict.

James Earl Jones appears as Darth Vader in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith, The Rise of Skywalker, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

1. Yoda

It was a tough ranking, but Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) has made the top of the list.

Yoda is a character who goes through many changes throughout the Star Wars franchise. In the Prequel Trilogy, while still several centuries’ old, he’s a wise and seasoned Jedi with more wisdom than any other character.

In the original Star Wars trilogy, however, the Clone Wars, old age, and exile have taken their toll. Regardless, Yoda still manages to be bursting with wisdom on Dagobah, and isn’t without a dose of good humor.

Frank Oz appears as Yoda in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, and The Rise of Skywalker.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Who’s your favorite character from the original Star Wars trilogy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!