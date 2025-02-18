Many franchises go through peaks and troughs, but none of them do it quite like Star Wars. What started out as a cinematic spectacle in 1977 quickly turned into a global pop culture phenomenon. But a couple of decades later, the prequel trilogy arrived, with George Lucas at the helm. Despite being huge financial wins, the films were met with very mixed receptions.

And so 10 years went by without so much as a whimper from Star Wars on the silver screen. Animated shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) kept fans entertained, but it wasn’t until 2015 that the sequel trilogy reared its head in movie theaters. And unless you were living on a desolate planet between 2015 and 2019, you’ll know how that turned out.

Now, you could say that Star Wars is experiencing its third major trough, but for once, it has very little, if anything to do with the cinematic side of the faraway galaxy. This time, the streaming platform Disney+ is to blame, with live-action shows like The Mandalorian Season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Acolyte having turned many fans to the dark side.

But it’s times like these that make us appreciate the films — the good, bad, and ugly — so here are all 15 Star Wars movies, ranked from worst to best.

Wait… 15? That doesn’t sound right (you aren’t going crazy, we’ve just taken some liberties).

15. Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) saw waves of Ewok merchandise hit the shelves (there was even a cartoon series in 1985), so it made sense that Lucasfilm cashed in on these galactic-teddies by churning out two movies.

What doesn’t make sense is how bad the first movie is. And then there’s the title, Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (1984). Who needs a spaceship when you have a… caravan.

14. Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985) isn’t better. The chances are that, if you grew up watching these films, you thought they were the best thing since blue milk at the time.

But the hallucinogenic effects of childhood wear off pretty quickly, and it became apparent in no time that these movies were bad, plain and simple. In fact, many believe their canonicity is unclear, which is kind of adorable, because no one really cares.

13. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Has the passage of time allowed for us to view Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) differently? No.

The final entry in the Skywalker Saga could have been a fitting end, but unfortunately, the nine-film saga ends on a whimper. While there are some spectacular set pieces and sequences on display, dodgy writing and fake-out deaths (Chewbacca and C-3PO) make this about as satisfying as landing face-first in Bantha poop.

Related: ‘Star Wars’: The 6 Greatest Lightsaber Duels

12. The Clone Wars Movie

It’s easy to look back at Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) with appreciation. After all, it kick-started the television series of the same name, which has become one of the most beloved entries in Star Wars.

But sometimes, it’s worth ditching the nostalgia goggles and just being completely honest, because although this is where we first met Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the plot about Jabba the Hutt’s son being kidnapped is about as memorable as one’s first birthday.

Related: Do the Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows Have the Same Problem as the Sequel Trilogy?

11. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) is a mixed bag. On one hand, you have fans who swear it’s the worst film in the prequel trilogy, while others think Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) is the real villain of the three.

Well, we think Attack of the Clones sits exactly where it should — in the middle. It’s not a bad film, but all that green screen and cheesy dialogue is coarse and it gets everywhere.

Related: Two TINY Details in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ That Could Change EVERYTHING in ‘Star Wars’

10. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

You’ll be cursing at your screen at the mere sight of this film, let alone the fact it’s number nine. When Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) hit theaters, you could “feel the anger” from fans all over the world.

Sure, the film has its moments, but the real crime is how dismissive it is of Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015). It’s either that, or seeing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) proudly taking milk from the udders of an alien sea-cow.

Related: 8 ‘Star Wars’ Characters Whose Deaths Gave Us The Feels!

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) came at a time when fans were exhausted by Star Wars movies. The film might be a little lukewarm, but it’s not terrible.

What didn’t go down well with fans, though, was the recasting of the titular smuggler. Why didn’t they just de-age Harrison Ford, you might ask? Well, consider yourself lucky, because let’s all agree that Luke Skywalker looked like a nightmarish apparition in The Mandalorian.

Related: The 7 Most Satisfying Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

8. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

On its release, The Phantom Menace was a polarizing film. In many ways, it still is. At the time, though, most of us were in agreement that this flashy, CGI-fest felt like anything but Star Wars, but as time has gone on, it’s become very Star Wars-y.

Remember thinking how lame Podracing was? Or how Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) was the worst thing to have happened to the franchise? This, ladies and gentlemen, is the epitome of romantic adventure movies. If, of course, they were incredibly boring.

Related: 5 ‘Star Wars’ Characters Who Don’t Deserve All the Hate

7. Rogue One

If there’s one thing the original Star Wars movies are known for, it’s that sense of romantic adventure. And though there are moments of darkness, by the time the credits roll, you just feel so full of… hope!

Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), on the other hand, follows a group of rebels on a suicide mission led by the understandably-joyless Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). It’s bleak, gritty stuff, and though it’s incredibly well made, it’s still bloody depressing.

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episodes, Ranked

6. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Return of the Jedi is one of the most iconic Star Wars films. Rancors, Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch), Ewoks, Jabba the Hutt, the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid). And then there’s the end-battle between Luke and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones). Amazing.

Unfortunately, getting through the first 40 minutes in Jabba’s Palace is painful. The scenes here also look so weird and zany, you’ll think you’ve drank some blue milk that’s had the twin suns of Tatooine beaming down on it for a few hours.

Related: All Canon and Non-Canon Animated ‘Star Wars’ Shows Ranked From Worst to Best

5. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Who knew that this tiny little space opera from 1977 would turn into the biggest franchise in the world? All your favorite original Star Wars characters in one place: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), Yoda (Frank Oz), Han Solo, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker).

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) is cinema gold. Now go ahead and screech uncontrollably at your screen for it not being in first place.

Related: Here’s Why Jar Jar Binks Should Get His Own Disney+ Series

4. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) is a roller-coaster of a movie, and unlike The Rise of Skywalker, it’s a great climax to its predecessors.

But remember what we said about Rogue One being depressing? Well, this is as bleak as it gets. Somehow, though, it still puts a huge smile on our faces to watch these tragic events lead our favorite characters, such as Yoda (Frank Oz) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), into their starting positions for A New Hope.

Related: All 12 Main Characters From ‘Star Wars’ Mando-Verse Ranked From Worst to Best

3. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

There are many good things to say about The Force Awakens, whether it’s the cinematography, the action sequences, or characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and BB-8.

And while all that promise is pooped on by its two stinky follow-ups, this remains one of the strongest entries in the series. Even if it essentially a carbon copy of A New Hope.

Related: 7 Completely Overrated ‘Star Wars’ Characters

2. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) is probably the most “sci-fi” of the bunch (although applying the term sci-fi to Star Wars, which is widely considered a fantasy, is bound to have some fans screaming in a fit of rage).

But, as the brilliant song “Not the Future” by YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading goes, “Even though it looks like it’s the future, it’s really a long, long time ago.”

What can we say about this film that hasn’t already been said? It’s iconic, action-packed, and it just looks awesome. In many ways, The Empire Strikes Back is also the most Christmas-y. It’s got snow, the Yeti-like Wampa, the reindeer-like Tauntaun, humans stuffing animals, and some memorable family drama.

Except for the part where Luke kisses his sister.

1. The Clone Wars Finale (Last 4 Episodes)

Remember when we told you we’d taken a few liberties with this ranking? Well, feel free to lump this in with the two Ewoks movies — but not in terms of quality.

The last four episodes of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series are nothing short of cinema-worthy spectacles. Together, “Old Friends Not Forgotten”, “The Phantom Apprentice”, “Shattered”, “Victory and Death” work as a film in its own right.

They’re among some of the most masterfully crafted, poignant, and nail-biting episodes Star Wars has ever put out, whether we’re talking about television show episodes or “Episodes” that form part of the Skywalker Saga.

Watching characters like Ahsoka Tano and Maul (Sam Witwer) battle it out against the backdrop of a collapsing galaxy is absolutely riveting.

How would you rank these 15 Star Wars movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!