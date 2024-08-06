‘Star Wars’ Finally Explains Where ‘Clone Wars’ Character Is During Original Trilogy

The critically acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) played host to a wealth of characters, many of whom have become as iconic as the likes of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).

But while many of those Clone Wars characters have since returned to the fold — particularly on the live-action side of the faraway galaxy — it’s either before the original trilogy (the Age of the Empire, or 19BBy — 0BBY) or after (the New Republic era, or 4BY onwards).

Whether it’s the animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) or one of the live-action shows like The Mandalorian (2019 — ongoing), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), and Ahsoka (2021), it seems Lucasfilm don’t want to go anywhere near the original trilogy ever again.

Where are the likes of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein/Rosario Dawson), and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker/Temuera Morrison) during the original trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi)?

Why isn’t Lucasfilm interested in further exploring the era that gave birth to the entire franchise? Despite giving us the three original Star Wars movies, the original trilogy (The Age of Rebellion, or 0BBY — 4ABY) now remains an era of seriously untapped potential.

Fortunately, one upcoming project will reunite us with this part of the timeline. It will also reveal the whereabouts of a Clone Wars character between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

The open-world video game “Star Wars Outlaws” (2024) takes place between those films, following Kay Vess (Humberly González), a smuggler, bounty hunter, and scoundrel who’s planning to undertake one last heist so she can get out of the criminal life for good.

“Outlaws” will see Kay go from planet to planet, all the while trying to outsmart and survive dangerous criminal syndicates like the Pyke and grotesque crime lords such as Jabba the Hutt. But Kay isn’t alone — at her side is her trusted Merquaal companion Nix.

A first for the Star Wars franchise, the highly anticipated game is set for release on August 30, but, as is the case with almost every game of the modern era, it will be armed with several extras and bonus features beyond its initial launch.

Now, in their latest blog post, the game’s publisher Ubisoft has revealed plans for additional “Outlaws” content that will become available post-launch. From alternate outfits for Kay and Nix to bonus missions, the “Outlaws Season Pass” will receive two new story packs.

Check out the official tweet below:

Sabacc, pirates, and exclusive day 1 mission await in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass. Learn more about the upcoming content here:

Sabacc, pirates, and exclusive day 1 mission await in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass. Learn more about the upcoming content here: https://t.co/inRuMpk0qi pic.twitter.com/qupuyrfX9d — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) August 5, 2024

The first one is “Wild Card”, which is due for release later this year. This will see Kay Vess cross paths with Lando Calrissian during a dangerous Sabacc tournament. The second pack is “Pirate’s Fortune”, which will see you team up with the pirate Hondo Ohnaka.

Hondo Ohnaka first appeared in The Clone Wars, and returned for Rebels before making his transition to live action at Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks. As yet, he hasn’t appeared in any of the live-action Disney+ television shows.

Hondo appearance in Galaxy’s Edge places him during the sequel trilogy part of the Star Wars timeline (the themed land is supposed to be set between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker), however, we’ve yet to see the lovable pirate during the original trilogy era.

“Star Wars Outlaws” has already confirmed the appearance of Qi’ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and original trilogy characters Jabba the Hutt and Lando Calrissian. But here’s to hoping it will feature some other characters from The Clone Wars era.

When Will “Star Wars Outlaws” Be Available?

“Star Wars Outlaws” will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on August 30, 2024.

It’s available for pre-order now and you can play up to three days early on August 27 with the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition, or with a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription.

Are you excited to see Hondo Ohnaka in appear in “Star Wars Outlaws”? Let Inside the Magic know whether you’ll even be playing the game!