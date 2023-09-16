All 11 Ahsoka Tano Appearances Ranked From Worst to Best

We’ve ranked all 11 Ahsoka Tano appearances…

A few years ago, most Star Wars fans had probably only heard of Ahsoka Tano. But now that the live-action series Ahsoka (2023) is streaming on Disney+, those previously unfamiliar with the Togruta Jedi are tuning into the animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) and Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) to catch up.

It’s fair to say that Ahsoka, who is played by Ashley Eckstein in animation and Rosario Dawson in live action, is becoming a household name. Between the two actresses, they have amassed quite a list of Ahsoka Tano appearances since the character first appeared in 2008.

So here are all of Ahsoka Tano’s appearances in Star Wars films, television shows, and novels ranked, from worst to best.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

You might be wondering why Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is on this list, but Ahsoka does appear in the film. During the scene where Rey (Daisy Ridley) hears the voices of dead Jedi, you can hear Ashley Eckstein’s Ahsoka say, “Rey.”

It’s not much of a cameo, but for fans who were unaware, we couldn’t not mention this awesome little piece of Ahsoka Tano trivia. Alas, this “appearance” makes it to the bottom of the list simply because it isn’t much of one, and you don’t even get to see her Force Ghost.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film)

Even the most diehard Ahsoka Tano fans didn’t like the character when she first appeared in the theatrical film Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). But let it be said that there was nothing wrong with the incredibly talented Ashley Eckstein’s performance.

Ahsoka simply didn’t stick the landing when she first appeared as Anakin Skywalker’s annoying, bratty, and snarky padawan. But it didn’t take long for fans to warm to her as she underwent significant improvements in the animated show of the same name.

“Ahsoka” by EK Johnston

It’s always tricky to measure a piece of literature against an animated show or a live-action show, but you can’t rank all the Ahsoka Tano appearances (video games not included) without mentioning a novel that’s dedicated in its entirety to the character.

“Ahsoka” (2016) by EK Johnston is an enjoyable read for fans of the character. It can hardly be described as the most eventful book, but if you’re looking for more insight into Ahsoka’s character and her grief in the years that immediately follow the Clone Wars, look no further.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Ahsoka Tano made her first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, with Rosario Dawson bringing the character to life and taking over from Ashley Eckstein (although Eckstein continues to voice Ahsoka in animation).

Fans were delighted to see a brand-new portrayal of Ahsoka, and though it was a difficult adjustment to see the jarring transition from animation to live action, especially as Ahsoka is a lot older in The Mandalorian, Dawson brought plenty of nuance to the Togruta Jedi.

The Book of Boba Fett

Rosario Dawson returned as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett (2021), in the episode “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, alongside Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Grogu.

She doesn’t get much screen time in the episode, but we see a much lighter side to Ahsoka that was perhaps missing in The Mandalorian Season 2. It was also exciting to see her interact with Luke, the son of her master, Anakin Skywalker.

Ahsoka — Rosario Dawson

The only reason we’ve decided to rank Rosario Dawson’s appearance as Ahsoka Tano in the live-action Disney+ series above her appearances in The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett is because, of course, she simply has a lot more screentime.

Otherwise, if we’re being completely honest, Ahsoka does seem a little flat in the show (which is obviously due to how she’s being directed). Where’s the excitable, energetic, quippy character we all know and love? Hopefully, “Ahsoka the White” will fix all that.

Ahsoka — Ariana Greenblatt

It was a delight to see a young Ahsoka Tano in live action for the first time. After entering the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) suddenly finds herself back in the Clone Wars alongside Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

This time, however, she’s played by Barbie (2023) actress Ariana Greenblatt, who manages to capture Ahsoka’s essence perfectly. The only problem with Greenblatt’s performance is that it makes Dawson’s look even more monotone by comparison.

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

We’re now back in Ashley Eckstein territory (not that we think there’s anything wrong with Rosario Dawson, but most fans, if not all, will agree that Eckstein is the superior version of Ahsoka Tano). So let’s start with Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 — 2018).

If you’re looking for an animated Star Wars show to sink your teeth into, you won’t find it here. But if you’re after fun little shorts that put some of the best female characters from the faraway galaxy — including Ahsoka — front and center, you can’t go too wrong.

Star Wars: Rebels

Ashley Eckstein’s Ahsoka Tano returns in Star Wars: Rebels, joining the titular characters, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), and Chopper (Dave Filoni).

Rebels gives us some of the most iconic Ahsoka Tano appearances, from her lightsaber duel against Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Matt Lanter/James Earl Jones) to her time in the World Between Worlds, which has now been revisited in Ahsoka.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Fans were delighted to learn that Star Wars: The Clone Wars would be getting a follow-up with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022), which doesn’t just adopt the same animation style as the former but focuses on two iconic Clone Wars characters.

Though there are only six episodes in total, three are dedicated to Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein): one covers her life as a baby on her home world, Shili; the second is an abridged version of the “Ahsoka” novel; and the third details her time training in the Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (the series)

Of course we saved the very best for last: The Clone Wars animated series (not to be confused with the 2D animated series of the same name, which is also awesome in its own right). The long-running show is perhaps the most epic Star Wars has ever been.

Focusing specifically on Ahsoka Tano, though, who has quite a compelling arc across the seven seasons, she has become the face and figurehead of The Clone Wars. Despite getting off to a rocky start with fans, she’s now one of the most iconic Star Wars characters ever.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here's the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

What’s your favorite Ahsoka Tano appearance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!