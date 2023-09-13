“I Can’t Stop Thinking About This Scene!” Fans Go Wild Over Major ‘Ahsoka’ Cameo

Star Wars is no stranger to major cameos, and the latest episode of Ahsoka (2023), “Part Five: Shadow Warrior”, is no exception.

Last week, fans were left with a major cliffhanger as Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) came face to face with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds.

As the dimension is a place where time and space don’t exist, naturally fans have been wondering all week whether episode 5 will give us some major cameos from throughout Star Wars history. Well, it’s fair to say that “Part Five: Shadow Warrior” delivers.

What cameos are in Ahsoka episode 5?

Young Ahsoka Tano

One of the most surprising cameos in Ahsoka episode 5 is Ahsoka herself, as we get to see the Clone Wars-era version of the character; this time in live-action form. The young Ahsoka is played by Ariana Greenblatt, who appears in the box-office hit, Barbie (2023).

We watch the young Ahsoka as she’s thrust into battle against Separatists while she quizzes her master on why the Jedi, who are supposed to be peacekeepers, are turned into soldiers, echoing the conversation between Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) episode, “Shattered.”

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Could Introduce a Second Order 66 to Fix a Major Sequel Trilogy Mistake

Clone Troopers

As we’re transported back to the Clone Wars, we see countless clone troopers, including Captain Rex, head into a fiery battle. While we don’t see any of them remove their helmets (except for one casualty, whose presumably scarred face is covered), we do hear the voice of Temuera Morrison, who plays all the clones in the Prequel Trilogy and also plays Boba Fett in the Mando-Verse.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Finally Says Goodbye to the Faraway Galaxy as We Know It

Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker first appeared in last week’s episode, “Part Four: Fallen Jedi”, however, we get to see a very different side of him in this episode, which the Internet has already dubbed “Dark Anakin.” At first, Anakin seems somewhat friendly, but soon enough, his eyes are as red as his lightsaber, showing us his literal dark side.

But we also get to see another side of the fallen Jedi master…

Related: 13 Characters From the Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Ranked

Darth Vader

There are two blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments that feature Darth Vader in the fifth episode of Ahsoka. The first is when the young Ahsoka is following Anakin into battle in the Clone Wars, during which Skyguy “flickers” into Darth Vader.

Later, when the pair return to the World Between Worlds, it happens again as Anakin approaches Ahsoka on one of the ethereal pathways.

In response to these cameos, Star Wars fans have taken to X/Twitter to rejoice. One user, @TheStarWarsAcad, says that this version of Vader is more terrifying:

The Star Wars Academy on X: “Full power Darth Vader is more terrifying than the Darth Vader we know best! #StarWars https://t.co/z6aMN1zfro” / X (twitter.com)

Full power Darth Vader is more terrifying than the Darth Vader we know best! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/z6aMN1zfro — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) September 13, 2023

This transition from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader

This transition from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader 😮‍💨#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/XZCg3Z4wCW — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) September 13, 2023

Another user, @dejaCorra, says that they “can’t stop thinking about this scene”:

I can’t stop thinking about this scene!!!

It’s unlikely we’ll see Anakin Skywalker or Darth Vader return to Ahsoka again, but it’s great to see another lightsaber duel between these characters — even if it technically wasn’t real.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Related: ‘Ahsoka’ Just Opened up ‘Star Wars’ Extended Universe

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

Are you hoping for more Darth Vader in Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!