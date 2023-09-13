After Fifteen Years, ‘Star Wars’ Icon Finally Appears in Live-Action

Sometimes, the wait is worth it, and Star Wars fans know that after fifteen years of waiting, one Star Wars icon finally made it into live-action.

Animation has its advantages. In The Clone Wars, Dave Filoni and George Lucas can tell stories with major battles and duels at a fraction of the cost. These daring missions can be huge and take up a lot of screen time because animators can make it look authentic without all the problems that live-action brings, but nothing can replace live-action when it’s done right.

That’s why The Mandalorian works. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is a Mandalorian wearing a suit of beskar traveling the galaxy with Grogu, his adopted son. While the series does explore new planets with cool-looking aliens, the series doesn’t rely on big battles or epic space chases to wow the audience. It’s the story about Mandalorians that draws people in.

No matter what, CGI has been a weird thing for Star Wars fans. Some adore the Prequel Trilogy and the visuals they brought, while others bash it and find a lot of CGI used to be awful and ruin the movie. Not everyone thinks the same thing, but with de-aged Luke Skywalker, Anakin, Leia, and now countless other actors, fans have their fair share of opinions. When a show does it right, it’s obvious, and Ahsoka delivers something that fans weren’t expecting.

Spoilers for Ahsoka: Part Five, “Shadow Warrior,” is incoming, and if you don’t want to have the episode spoiled, this is where it’s best to leave and come back after watching what Dave Filoni has created.

After Ahsoka meets Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, fans knew they were in it for a big episode. Not only did Anakin finish her training with Ahsoka, but she could go back into the past and fight back in the Clone Wars on missions like Ryloth and Mandalore. It was here where fans got to see Captain Rex fight alongside a Clone Wars-styled Anakin Skywalker with a young Ahsoka Tano. After 15 years of appearing in animation, the Star Wars icon finally made the jump to live-action. One fan on X/Twitter shared a look at Captain Rex online:

I can’t believe they showed all this in the latest episode. First look at captain Rex in live action and more of Anakin Skywalker

Temuera Morrison did voice a few lines for Rex in the episode, meaning that the actor was able to do what fans have wanted for years. See the Clone Wars in live action. After Dave Filoni introduced Ahsoka and Rex, fans have wanted to see little stories in live-action, and the time never felt right, but with Hayden Christensen’s age becoming more noticeable, Lucasfilm needs to see that a live-action Clone Wars project is worthwhile.

All of the Republic vehicles looked perfect, and while it was more dreamlike with the dust and fog, it’s obvious that Star Wars has a lot of potential to use Ariana Greenblatt with Christensen and tell a story with Skyguy and Snips that fans haven’t gotten to see before. Fans were blessed to see Phase 1 Rex with Phase 2 Rex in the same episode, and it shows just how far Star Wars has gone with their stories. If anything, whoever designed Rex’s costume did a fantastic job alongside Hayden Chrstensen’s transformation into a Clone Wars Anakin.

Do you think Captain Rex deserved to appear in live-action? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!