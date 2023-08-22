‘Star Wars’ Abandons Temuera Morrison, Casts Fan-Favorite Actor as Boba Fett

Everyone has wondered what would become of Boba Fett and The Book of Boba Fett series. Temuera Morrison revealed that he was not asked to return in The Mandalorian Season 3, and it could be because Star Wars has other plans. The galaxy’s most beloved bounty hunter has been recast.

Related: New Details Come to Light About Boba Fett Actor’s Homeless ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Clone Trooper

Boba Fett is arguably one of the most beloved characters from the entirety of the franchise, and that was proven when Morrison returned to reprise the role in The Mandalorian. Granted, he did not play the original Boba Fett in the films, but based on canon—it was Morrison’s face that made up the entire Clone Army.

Temuera Morrison was initially cast as Jango Fett, the Mandalorian who would become the literal face of the entire Clone Army, so his son would look the same way. Star Wars has kept this same canonical look for the troopers throughout multiple projects, including the Prequel Trilogy, The Bad Batch, The Clone Wars, and The Mandalorian.

Still, despite Boba Fett making his grand entrance again, he is not above being recast in any way. To be fair, anyone can be Boba Fett as long as they remain in the Beskar armor. That is what is happening with Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, as he generally just does voice-over work while stunt actors remain in the Beskar amor.

That said, Star Wars has already found its proper Boba Fett by recasting him with one of the biggest fan-favorite actors in show business.

Jon Hamm Returns to ‘Star Wars’ as Boba Fett

Audiobooks can be pretty incredible, especially with the A-list talent sometimes cast to read said books. One of those A-list actors is Jon Hamm, who has been cast as the voice of Boba Fett for two books so far. He initially presented his voice as Boba Fett for the From a Certain Point of View anthology book. This original book was released in 2017 and covers 40 stories highlighting different authors and background characters.

The first book revolved around Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). Hamm offered his vocal prowess to Boba Fett for a story called “Added Muscle.” Hamm would return once more to voice Boba Fett in the From a Certain Point of View follow-up that revolved around Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980). This time he performed the role of Boba Fett for a story called “Wait For It.”

The newest From a Certain Point of View will focus on Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), and you guessed it—Jon Hamm is returning as Boba Fett. This time he will be voicing the character for the audiobook and a story called “Reputation.”

In this new short story for the anthology series, Boba Fett has just finished his contract with Jabba the Hutt and has defeated Han Solo. However, being a somewhat arrogant bounty hunter, the story revolves around Fett before he is thrust into the Sarlacc Pit.

We already know what happens to Boba Fett after Return of the Jedi, as Temuera Morrison showcased how he escaped the Sarlacc Pit in The Mandalorian. However, these short stories are odd because they did not ask Morrison to reprise his role, at least for the audiobook.

Morrison explained that he was perturbed by not being included in The Mandalorian Season 3. He was not even asked to voice his character in an audiobook. Things could get a bit more dicey when all is said and done.

However, Jon Hamm is an outstanding actor, so it’s a massive deal for him to voice such an iconic character in the Star Wars universe. We couldn’t say that Hamm would appear in the armor anytime soon, but we might not be as mad if that were to happen.

Dave Filoni is working on a Star Wars film meant to wrap up The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and presumably The Book of Boba Fett. However, this film may or may not involve Boba Fett after all.

Related: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director All but Confirms Scrapped Boba Fett Movie

At the very least, we could see Star Wars pull a fast one and allow Jon Hamm to appear as Boba Fett. It would be disrespectful, but Hamm is a huge draw as an actor.

What do you think of Jon Hamm taking over as Boba Fett for Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!