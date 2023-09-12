Taika Waititi Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Not Moving Forward

It seems that it was a long time ago that it was confirmed that Taika Waititi would be heading to the Star Wars franchise to deliver his own film. Fans were excited about this fact, though it appeared that news had slowed down on the project. Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Waititi was still working on the film. Despite Kennedy’s vote of confidence, Waititi confirmed that his efforts have not yielded significant results.

Taika Waititi is a busy man, which has likely led to him being unable to cover every project he wants. He recently revealed that his hit Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, was ending after its third season. This might have freed the man’s schedule, but he is also set to return to star in Our Flag Means Death. The HBO comedy series sees Waititi star as Blackbeard the Pirate and serves as a producer for the hit show.

He also recently wrapped up directing Next Goal Wins, a film that covers the American Somoa Soccer Team. Michael Fassbender stars in the film, slated for a November 17 release date in the U.S.

According to his IMDB page, Waititi will also be a producer for two TV shows and three films. This means we will likely not see the man finish his Star Wars script for quite some time. He jokingly confirmed this fact at an award event during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Taika Waititi Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Script Is Not Written

During the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Taika Waititi gave a hilarious and impassioned speech about the work of director Shawn Levy. While the speech was designed to honor the works of Levy, which it ultimately did, Waititi also revealed that Levy’s achievements would likely lead him to the Star Wars franchise.

He was certainly right about that, as Levy is working on a Star Wars film, though the writer’s strike shut down the developmental phase. During the speech, Waititi confirmed that his Star Wars film is also not moving forward. According to Waititi:

“Like a cruel, indiscriminate virus, he’ll (Levy) move on to another, and another, and another, and another, and eventually probably Star Wars. And unlike me, let’s hope he manages to finish a script for that.”

While Taika Waititi was certainly offering up a humorous take about his friend and fellow creator Shawn Levy, he also confirmed that his Star Wars film was not moving forward. This does match up with previous comments made by Kathleen Kennedy and Waititi.

As stated, Kennedy revealed that Waititi’s film was still happening but that it takes some time to develop a script. We certainly believe that, but it’s been a lot slower going than most were hoping for.

Waititi revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in May that he has a “great idea” for his script but that it’s only the middle part he has finished. According to Waitit:

“I’ve got a really good idea for it. It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger also stated that the plan is to stop releasing so much Star Wars and Marvel content. It could be that Waititi might be taking too long, and his film might never see the light of day. While that is just speculation, he might be pushed down the list of creators who are waiting to release their own creations.

Kathleen Kennedy revealed that there are three films already happening. There is the Dave Filoni film that is meant to wrap up The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. There is another film that will follow Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker and a final film that covers the Dawn of the Jedi by James Mangold.

With three films on the horizon and Shawn Levy waiting in the wings, Taika Waititi could be left behind. He is nowhere near finishing his script, even if his speech is full of jokes. Should that be the case, we might never see his Star Wars film released.

What do you think of Taika Waititi jokingly confirming his Star Wars movie is not happening? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!