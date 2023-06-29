Taika Waititi’s New Series Is Ending

Taika Waititi is one of the busiest creators in show business, especially after the man became a staple in Hollywood by directing the last two Thor films, Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows and Our Flag Mean Death. However, despite his winning resume, his newest series is ending.

Waititi has been steadily busy producing, writing, and starring in many films and shows for the past ten years. It could be a bittersweet moment for the multitalented creator to take a small break from juggling many properties. That’s not to mention that everyone is patiently waiting for his Star Wars film to be finished.

Taika Waititi announced that he was working on an original film some years ago, but that has been slow going. Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed at Star Wars Celebration that he is still working on the script, though it’s taking longer than expected. The director echoed the same sentiment when he recently stated that he had a good idea but had not yet delved into writing the entire script.

We would like to state we will patiently wait for the man to finish his script, as we imagine his Star Wars story could be pretty amazing. He does have experience in the field after starring in The Mandalorian as the fan-favorite droid: IG-11.

He might get some more time to finish this script, as it has been announced that his Hulu series is ending.

Taika Waititi ‘Reservation Dogs’ Series Ends After Season 3

Co-creator of the series, Sterlin Harjo, took to Instagram to announce that the hit series he created with Taika Waititi will end after this upcoming season. According to Harjo:

“That’s a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it’s the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn’t know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn’t think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did.”

Sometimes a show does not have to have five or more seasons to get its point across. Take HBO’s Barry, for instance. The series is among the highest-rated and recently ended with its fourth season.

Reservation Dogs has had a similar trajectory, as it currently holds an average of 99% critic approval rating and a 90% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Taika Waititi has created a winner, though he has chosen to end the show with Harjo after the third season.

Reservation Dogs follows a group of Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. When one of their friends dies, they start to steal and scheme to make it to the magical land of California in honor of their friend. The group disbands after successful and terrible schemes happen, which could be how the third season addresses the group reuniting one final time.

At least they have concluded how to end the series, which fans of the show will hopefully accept. The third and final season of the show will air on Hulu on August 3.

This also frees up Taika Waititi to focus on Star Wars and the many other projects he has going on. Though we are unsure if he will ever return to Marvel, there is Thor 5 to think about. Chris Hemsworth did state he would return if Waititi did. Despite the reception of Thor: Love and Thunder, we imagine the MCU would gladly welcome him back.

