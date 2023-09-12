Enjoy ‘Ahsoka,’ New ‘Star Wars’ Content Canceled or Delayed

The Hollywood Strikes with the writers, actors, VFX artists, and other creatives involved continue to rage as better terms cannot be reached. While this is undoubtedly bad news for the entertainment industry, it will be nightmarish for viewers everywhere, especially Disney and Star Wars fans.

Disney is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, and Star Wars is one of their most successful properties. However, as multiple projects are put on hold, it might be years before fans are able to soar into that galaxy far, far away.

A Great Disturbance in the Force: Star Wars Goes Silent

The Writers/Actors Strike isn’t making anyone’s life in the film industry easier, but it’s also resulted in numerous productions coming to a grinding halt. It’s not the lack of talent that will ultimately seal the fate of these projects; it’s the uncertainty. Multiple Star Wars projects could remain in development hell.

As of writing, the future of projects like Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and the final season of Andor remains uncertain, and some have even been pushed back as far as 2025. That’s not even addressing Disney’s reported new feature film being pushed all the way to May 2026.

As pointed out by @starwarsandbeyond, it could be literal years before any new developments are revealed. Depending on how long the strikes last, Ahsoka on Disney+ could very well be the last installment of the iconic space opera saga fans see. After that, it’s going to practically be radio silent.

Unless new developments arise between the next season of The Bad Batch and Skeleton Crew, there will be an a two to three year gap between Star Wars installments. This practically hasn’t been seen since before Disney’s acquisition, and it’s definitely going to upset the fanbase.

A sad truth is the expected content drought might be something of a necessary evil, as it’s a living example of just how much talent and effort goes into creating the Star Wars universe. Of course, that still leaves the question of what will fans have to look forward to between now and then.

It should be stated that while there will certainly be a drought of new material, that doesn’t mean the older projects cease to exist. There’s certainly something to be said for rewatch value. Additionally, Star Wars still remains in mediums outside of film and television, such as the extensive series of books and video games.

Rebels, Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and so on are some of the most recent entries that keep the franchise relevant, but delays do not mean deletion. Until things can go forward with the previously promised Star Wars spinoffs, there’s nothing wrong with looking back.

