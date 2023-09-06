‘Ahsoka’ Repeats Disastrous Moment From ‘The Last Jedi’

The fourth episode of Ahsoka (2023) has now premiered on Disney+, and though the series got off to a rocky start, with fans criticizing everything from the slow place to its “cardboard acting“, things have now been taken up a notch, as “Part Four: Fallen Jedi” is action-packed from start to finish.

It’s also the most eventful episode so far, and with four episodes left to go, it’s reasonable to expect that Ahsoka really is about to deliver what fans have been hoping for.

The third Star Wars series to take place in the Mando-Verse, following The Mandalorian (2019) and The Book of Boba Fett (2021), sees Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and characters from the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels (2014 – 2018) — this time brought to life in live action — set out to track down Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), the Jedi who disappeared many years ago.

But finding Ezra poses a great risk, as he went missing with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) after jumping into hyperspace with the space whales known as the purrgil, which were officially introduced in the third episode of the show, “Part Three: Time to Fly.”

Now, the galaxy finds itself on the verge of another war, and while General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) tries to warn an unconcerned New Republic, it seems the fate of the galaxy rests on the shoulders of the Rebels once again.

In last week’s episode, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and droid Huyang (David Tenant), discovered that Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a Nightsister of Dathomir, has led the construction of a giant hyperspace ring in the Denab System, one capable of traveling at astonishing distances, in a bid to find Thrawn.

Elsbeth is aided by two mercenaries, the “dark Jedi”, Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). “Time to Fly” sees both Ahsoka and Sabine go toe to toe with the two Jedi in the forests of a planet named Seatos, along with the Inquisitor known as Marrock.

Meanwhile, Hera, along with her son, Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten), sets out on an unsanctioned mission to rescue Ahsoka and Sabine, despite being warned that she’s breaking New Republic laws in doing so. However, Hera is accompanied by several other Rangers of the New Republic — including Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who was introduced in The Mandalorian Season 2 — who travel with her to the Denab System.

But once there, the squadron finds itself face to face with the giant hyperspace ring. On board the ring, having captured Sabine and left Ahsoka for dead on Seatos, Elsbeth, Baylan, and Hati activate the hyperdrive, while the ring is aimed towards the inbound New Republic rangers.

In a sequence blatantly inspired by Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), in which a self-sacrificing Vice-Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) activates the hyperdrive to turn the lead Resistance ship into a weapon against the First Order’s flagship, Elsbeth performs the same manoeuvre against Hera and her comrades, leaving the fate of many unknown, while the ring presumably disappears into another faraway galaxy.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

The first four episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday, with the eighth and final episode airing on October 3.

