Is Ahsoka Dead? World Between Worlds Explained

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

The most recent episode of the Disney+ Ahsoka show left fans on a cliffhanger—literally. But is Ahsoka Tano’s fate sealed, or will a certain Prequel Era Jedi help guide her path? Here’s the 101 on the ever-elusive World Between Worlds, from its Star Wars Rebels origins to its most recent appearance in Ahsoka “Part Four: Fallen Jedi.”

What is the World Between Worlds?

Star Wars Rebels introduction

The World Between Worlds is a concept first explored by showrunner Dave Filoni in the Rebels Season 4 episode, “A World Between Worlds.” Best described as a mystical plane within the Force that served as a collection of pathways existing between time and space, linking all moments in time together, the World Between Worlds is the intersection of incomprehensible power.

Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) accessed the World Between Worlds from a painting of the Mortis gods—the Father, Daughter, and Son—painted on the Jedi Temple on his home planet of Lothal. Once he discovered the world’s key and was able to unlock and enter it, Ezra was able to pull Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) from her past confrontation with Darth Vader by pulling her into the realm.

When trying to escape, they encountered Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), who tried to enter the realm using his Force-wielding henchmen. Ultimately, Ezra and Ahsoka escaped, with both of them having returned to their correct spots in time.

Powers and abilities

Being a netherworld of the Force, the World Between Worlds holds unimaginable power—and controlling it would mean someone could control the entire galaxy, perhaps, forever. This mystical plane makes time travel possible, and as we saw in last week’s Ahsoka episode, can either resurrect deceased Force users, or at least turn them into a strange manifestation of cosmic energy. This could reshape the Star Wars galaxy as we know it, allowing Ahsoka and other Force-sensitives to peer through the millennia.

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Recap

Lightsaber showdown and Thrawn’s imminent return

Ahsoka “Part Four: Fallen Jedi” premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, September 5, bringing some much-needed action and lightsaber-swinging fight scenes. The episode opened with a droid battle between Professor Huyang (David Tennant) and Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) attack droids, who attempted to stop Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and her Padawan, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) before they could steal the map that supposedly leads to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Lars Mikkelsen) location.

We finally got to see Sabine going full Mando after attempting to polish her Jedi skills in the first three parts of Ahsoka, as she got her long-awaited rematch with Darksider Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Meanwhile, Ahsoka went up against Inquisitor Marrok (Paul Darnell), who ended up being a Nightbrother, or an entity created by Morgan Elsbeth’s Dathomirian Magick to carry out her deeds.

Ahsoka loses to Baylan Skoll

Perhaps one of the most anticipated lightsaber duels in Ahsoka was between the titular hero and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), a disillusioned ex-Jedi working for Morgan Elsbeth. We already knew just how deadly Stevenson’s blade and fighting prowess could be based on the series’ opening scene. While we don’t exactly know Baylan’s intentions yet, Morgan Elsbeth and by association, Thrawn, clearly hold the key to something Baylan and his Padawan want, or need.

Because of this, the former Jedi is ruthless when Ahsoka finally arrives in time to try and steal the map again, managing to throw her off-balance by namedropping her former master, Anakin Skywalker, and threatening Sabine. In the final moments of their fight, Baylan destroys the star map after Morgan Elsbeth confirms the vessel is ready to jump to hyperspace, and pushes Ahsoka off of a cliff, taking Sabine with them under the guise that she’ll be able to find Ezra (Eman Esfandi) in the Unknown Regions.

Why Ahsoka Isn’t Dead

Ahsoka survived her fight with Darth Vader

Episode 4 of Ahsoka may have alluded to her death at the hands of Baylan Skoll on Seatos, but those who watched all four seasons of Rebels know that she’s survived a similar blow before. How? Likely, with a little help from Ezra Bridger.

Instead of dying at the end of the fourth episode, Ahsoka was instead transported to the World Beyond Worlds, where upon waking up, she comes face-to-face with her former master’s Force Ghost. While it’s hard to say whether or not this is the Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) we know and love from the Prequel Trilogy, or something else entirely, he’s likely going to guide Ahsoka through the alternate timelines, before transporting her to the Unknown Regions to find Thrawn and Sabine.

She’s a powerful Force user who spent years in the World Between Worlds

The whole sequence is eerily reminiscent of the Rebels episode where Ezra finds Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds and saves her life, meaning it’s not unlikely he’d do it again—as long as he’s alive. But even if Ezra Bridger isn’t the person who saves her, there’s still a perfectly logical reason why she survived. Ahsoka has a unique connection with the World Between Worlds, given she spent years there before being rescued. With this in mind, the Force might have a different plan for her that doesn’t involve dying just yet.

It’s also important to note that even if she doesn’t consider herself a Jedi, per se, Ahsoka is still one of the most powerful Force users at this point in the Star Wars timeline. Her abilities have kept her alive throughout numerous wars, encounters with Sith Lords and Inquisitors, and even Order 66. With such sharply-tuned instincts, it’s not surprising that Ahsoka could cheat even death itself.

But above all, logic and reason aside, with Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie on the not-so-distant horizon, it’s also extremely unlikely Lucasfilm would get rid of Ahsoka anytime soon. If anything, we’re only going to see more from the fan-favorite protagonist as Star Wars continues to flesh out this point in the canon timeline.

