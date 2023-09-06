‘Star Wars’ Makes Snoke Mistake Again With ‘Ahsoka’ Villain Reveal

This article will contain spoilers for Star Wars: Ahsoka – Part 4

Fan theories have been increasingly rampant in the Ahsoka series, especially regarding the reveal or identity of one particular character. That character is Marrok, and an Inquisitor appearing has set the internet ablaze, with everyone predicting who might be behind the mask.

Most of the Inquisitorius have already been wiped out, making the fact that Marrok is in Ahsoka even more enjoyable. We have posed our own theories and read plenty that have appeared online. Everyone believed that Marrok could have been Ezra Bridger, who had fallen under the allure of the dark side.

Bridger has been missing for quite some time, and with Thrawn as his companion, he could have easily been coaxed into believing he should join the Sith. Though this was an interesting theory, we doubt that Dave Filoni would have wanted to undo all of Bridger’s heroics from Star Wars Rebels.

Another theory that we were more convinced of is that Marrok was a Legends character that fans would have gone wild for, Lord Starkiller. Sam Witmer has worked extensively with the franchise, providing background voices for many characters. Marrok’s deep and shrouded voice sounded identical to Lord Starkiller’s.

Sam Witmer revealed that he was working on Ahsoka, which made this theory far more believable. We understand he might have merely been offering up his voice-acting prowess, but his confirmation of working on the show came around the same time his return as Starkiller was posed.

Though these are two of the strongest theories we have engaged in, it appears neither panned out. Star Wars decided to make another Snoke mistake by revealing exactly who Marrok is.

‘Star Wars’ Wastes the Marrok Reveal

This article will contain spoilers for Star Wars: Ahsoka – Part 4 – Final Warning

During last night’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, a lot happened in such a short episode. The showdown between Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Baylon (Ray Stevenson) was terrific. The same can be said for the duo duel between Ahsoka, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Marrok, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). The two dark side agents and the Jedi faced off in a forested area, splitting up when they had explained they would not do so.

While Sabine and Shin had an epic fight, the focus was on Ahsoka and Marrok. We imagine that focus was intentional for one reason: to see who Marrok is finally.

The fight was epic, though Ahsoka quickly dispatched Marrok, which seemed odd. That’s not to say that Ahsoka wouldn’t be able to handle what appeared to be an apprentice, but to kill Marrok that fast seemed like a waste.

Even worse is that it appears Marrok was just a decoy that was controlled by Morgan’s witchcraft or that he was being controlled from elsewhere. The idea now is that Marrok could be a Nightbrother, and he was simply defeated, only to be resurrected again. However, that might not be the case at all.

He was sliced through the chest, and whatever magic kept him together was dispelled. This led to a rather anticlimactic end for the exciting new Inquisitor.

There are only eight episodes in the Ahsoka season, and four have already been shown. There is plenty more to get through, especially if we are to see Thrawn and Ezra Bridger finally appear. We doubt that Marrok will be shown again, if at all.

It is a shame that Star Wars has done this with Marrok, as he was an exciting new character that fans were starting to get behind. Filoni has always hit home runs by bringing in Legends characters and connecting deep lore, but he may have missed the mark with Marrok.

We are theorizing again, and Marrok might have a much more significant role. But last night’s episode made it appear like the franchise was making the Snoke mistake again.

Snoke appeared to be more when shown in the Sequel Trilogy. There were many rumors and theories that he was the legendary Darth Plagueis or another version of Darth Sidious. However, he was easily killed by Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017). Snoke could have appeared to be some grandiose character but was just someone to fill a plot point.

Marrok had the same level of excitement, though it appears he was just there to be a distraction for Ahsoka, which is truly a shame. We hope that Dave Filoni is saving the bigger reveal for later, and we are wrong. But for now, this was a weak reveal that might lead to nothing more.

What do you think about the big Marrok reveal in Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!