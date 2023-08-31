‘Ahsoka’ Hides Massive Sequel Trilogy Connection in Plain Sight

Dave Filoni loves to hide tiny details that could change everything in his projects, and Ahsoka has one connection that could change how fans look at the Sequel Trilogy.

Rey Skywalker isn’t the hero everyone wanted to see. Daisy Ridley might be returning as Rey in a new movie, but fans weren’t impressed by the Sequel Trilogy. Some of the big reasons are because of how they handled legacy characters like Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker. Other reasons included some questionable plot choices, such as bringing back Palpatine after setting up nothing with the villain.

Fans were disappointed with the Sequel Trilogy and wanted Star Wars to tell great stories, but they failed with the sequels. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau did come to the rescue with The Mandalorian, which is technically set in the same era as the sequels but manages to tell a story fans are more invested in.

Filoni has done a great job making the Prequel Trilogy more interesting to fans with projects such as The Clone Wars. Having more stories flesh out the timeline helped fans appreciate the movies more, and while The Mandalorian has focused solely on telling its own story, they are laying down some pivotal world-building for the Sequel Trilogy.

In The Mandalorian Season 3, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon meets with the Shadow Council, a group of elite Imperials working together to restore order to the galaxy. Brendol Hux, one of the prominent members of the First Order, sits in these meetings, which only shows that the seeds for the Sequel Trilogy are already in place.

Ahsoka, on the other hand, has added something else that could really change how fans view the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) as the villain has one connection with the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). They both have what appears to be an obsidian ring. One Star Wars account on X/Twitter, @StarWars0nly, shared the connection and wondered if both rings were forged under Vader’s fortress:

Anyone notice the ring on #BaylanSkoll ? I wonder if it’s Obsidian like the one we see on Snokes hand.. If you don’t know the material comes from a Sith cave underneath Vader’s castle on Mustafar!

Fans know that Snoke created the ring and acquired it underneath Vader’s fortress on Mustafar so it’s not like Baylan passed it down to the Supreme Leader. It is interesting that both of them have the same ring because it could mean they were working together. Snoke originally only had his eyes on Ben Solo (Adam Driver) in the Sequel Trilogy, but it could be very possible for Snoke to use Baylan and Shin to achieve his ends by bringing Thrawn back into the galaxy.

When Shin asks Baylan what they get from Thrawn’s return, he says, “Power. More power than you can ever dream of.” Some say that Baylan refers to Thrawn’s Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, and how it contains fragments of the Lothal Temple, which could lead to the World Between Worlds, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Snoke were already pulling strings this early after the Galactic Civil War.

If the two are connected, that would be a huge change to the Sequel Trilogy that would make Snoke more interesting. Star Wars must explain how Snoke took over the First Order because he didn’t form it. Rae Sloane and Brendol Hux did, and somehow, Kylo Ren fits in there. Sometimes, these stories take time to be told, but Ahsoka is a good starting place with Thrawn’s imminent return.

