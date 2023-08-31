Fan-Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Star in Talks With James Gunn To Join the DCU

James Gunn is currently building out his grand DCU reset, and so far, he has revealed most of the cast for Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos. However, there are plenty more characters to reveal in both those properties, along with the rest of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. It has now been announced that a fan-favorite Star Wars star could be joining the DCU.

Gunn has been working with plenty of new actors, and the hope is that many of the MCU stars he worked extensively with will also be hopping over to the DCU. Especially those he has worked with from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. So far, Pom Klementieff has revealed she has had conversations with Gunn, though we are unsure who she is set to portray. Dave Bautista also voiced his wish to join the DCU as Bane.

Chris Pratt would be an obvious choice, and he has also teased many times that he could be finding his way to working with DC. Though it’s an incredibly big typecast, he would do well as the wise-cracking Booster Gold, who is getting a series in the DCU reset slate.

David Harbour (Red Guardian) and Frank Grillo (Crossbones) are joining the Creature Commandos, though both did not directly work with James Gunn. Gunn has been putting together a huge list of actors that fans love, and now one of the biggest from the Star Wars universe has revealed he is in talks with Gunn about also joining the DCU.

‘Star Wars’ Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He Could Join James Gunn’s DCU

Few days ago I was at an event in my country, and I got to see and meet Giancarlo. He answered lots of questions 👀 This one I recorded left me surprised (someone asked if he had a chance to appear in DC films) #dccomics #jamesgunn pic.twitter.com/GPH5ET3QrS — Mint Doom 🇵🇦 (@swshriv) August 29, 2023

During an event where Star Wars star Giancarlo Esposito appeared, he revealed that he is currently in talks with James Gunn to join the DCU. While answering fan questions about his involvement in the superhero genre, he revealed he is aware of the fan casting that has placed him in the roles of Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Mr. Freeze.

Giancarlo also revealed that he would rather play a superhero than a villain, which is the usual case for the actor. He does play the villain role quite well. He also indicated that it would only be a matter of time until the DCU or MCU hires him, which we imagine both could easily do.

Who he would portray would be another conversation entirely. The issue is that, as we stated, Giancarlo plays an excellent villain. We could easily see him take on Mr. Freeze or Magneto. However, he would also be the perfect choice for Lex Luthor.

We know that James Gunn has been teasing Luthor for Superman: Legacy and the actor who takes on that role would presumably be around for many movies and shows. Lex Luthor is one of the biggest threats to the DC universe, not just Superman, so he could be painted as a Thanos-like character.

Giancarlo would also be perfect as the leader of the mutants, and Professor Xavier has not yet been cast in the MCU. Everyone is likely hoping to see Patrick Stewart reprise the role, but we would be happy if it were someone new.

Giancarlo Esposito would be the perfect person to cast in both the DCU and MCU, as he has already played a wonderful villain in Breaking Bad and Star Wars. His time as Moff Gideon has been excellent, and we would hope that someone would give him a shot to be a superhero, but we understand if he was typecast as a villain as well.

Seeing him take on a more substantial role in a Batman film like Mr. Freeze. Granted, Mr. Freeze isn’t the type of supervillain that would presumably make it through more than one film, but we would be happy if his origin were changed to make him more of a more significant threat.

What do you think of Giancarlo Esposito moving from Star Wars to the DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!