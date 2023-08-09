David Harbour Reveals Expansive DCU Role, Could be Done with the MCU

David Harbour has the rare task of being able to appear in both the MCU and the upcoming DCU. The man has already been cast as Red Guardian, the Russian counterpart to Captain America, and he will reprise that role in Thunderbolts. However, he revealed his expansive DCU role and how it could completely steal him away from Marvel.

Harbour is a fantastic actor and one that is sought after. Not only is he part of the MCU and will be debuting in the DCU, but he also stars in Stranger Things as Hooper. Stranger Things is ending after this next season, so that will likely free the man up for more franchise work.

We are unsure if Red Guardian will be a character that will exist past the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Still, his reappearance means that the MCU knows the character is already a fan favorite. The Thunderbolts are a new team that exists, like DC’s Suicide Squad. They will be controlled or rally behind Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who has also been sneaking her way into a central figure role within the MCU.

The Thunderbolts team will likely be called on to deal with some of the more significant threats requiring more morally ambiguous heroes. This will likely lead to one or more of the heroes potentially not living past this team-up movie. This is speculation, but the MCU might have to write out David Harbour, as he is preparing to take on a far more expansive role within James Gunn’s DCU.

David Harbour Reveals ‘Creature Commandos’ Role

James Gunn had already established his Creature Commandos cast, with David Harbour landing the coveted role of Eric Frankenstein. While speaking with Collider, Harbout went a little deeper into the role, stating:

“I didn’t know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It’s really exciting. He considers it some of the best stuff he’s ever written. It’s hilarious, and the character is great. I think it’s been announced that it’s Frankenstein, and it’s a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we’ve started to shoot stuff. I’m not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we’re shooting. It’s hilarious and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

It is nice to see David Harbour speaking about Creature Commandos as such, especially considering it will be part of the first slate of the new DCU under James Gunn. Everyone is excited to see what Gunn will produce, and if someone like Harbour states that it’s some great stuff, we certainly believe him.

Despite Harbor’s excitement in the above video, things get more interesting when the interviewer asks the man about his new DCU role. He reveals the above quote but is also asked how expansive the role will be. The interviewer reveals that Harbour has seemingly signed on to be in the Creature Commandos live-action show, animation, and video games. David Harbour indicates this is true by touching his finger to his nose. He is asked about presumably signing on for the next 8-10 years to play this role. Harbour adds:

“Well I talked to him [Gunn] about that, and you know there is also this feeling of you’re like ‘well, is this the right one, or what are you getting yourself into?’ This character is so good. I wasn’t really aware of this character in the Creature Commandos thing. I wasn’t really aware of the Creature Commandos. I started reading up on it, and this charatcer is so rich and hilarious and layered, that it was exciting.”

David Harbour also explains that he believes the DCU would not “lock him” into anything he didn’t want to, which is something Marvel has finally learned not to do. Though that might be a bit of a throwaway comment, it could allude to the man jumping ship from Marvel to DC quite easily.

He is excited about the character, though it appears he has placed enough faith into his new role that he is willing to sign on for an extended period. Most actors who have joined the MCU previously have signed on for multiple movies, shows, and years. James Gunn is securing David Harbour for the foreseeable future, which is what he might try to accomplish with everyone he brings over.

What do you think of David Harbour jumping ship from the MCU to DCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!