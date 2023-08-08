‘Star Wars’ Star Reportedly Leaves Lucasfilm Behind for DCU Project

Superhero fans were shocked when it was announced that Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn would be leaving Disney to work for Warner Bros. as the new head of their revamped DC Studios.

As it became clear that any previous DC film would no longer be considered canon, fans were outraged as more information was revealed about what Gunn had planned for the new DCU. Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman, with Gunn explaining he wanted a younger Clark Kent to tell a different story than 2013’s Man of Steel had.

Officially marking Gunn’s first project underway with DC, Superman: Legacy announced its new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, although other cast is still as of yet unknown. However, a recent industry insider has suggested that a Star Wars alum could be stepping into a major role. Adam Driver gained worldwide popularity and stardom with his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) as Ben Solo, or better known as Kylo Ren.

Kylo Ren took after his grandfather, Darth Vader, as leader of the Galactic Empire and was set on destroying the Rebel Alliance even though both his parents, Han Solo and Leia Organa, are part of it. Driver portrayed the role in all three Skywalker Saga films, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Recently, industry insider Jeff Sneider suggested that it “wouldn’t be a surprise” if Driver was considered for the role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. It also wouldn’t be the first time Driver would be considered for the role, as he turned down the offer to play Luthor in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) in order to play Kylo Ren.

A U.S. Marine veteran, Driver has gone on to have several successful roles in a variety of films since Star Wars, earning several nominations for his acting. He’s also recently been rumored to be cast as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four. If he were to take the role with DC, he could lend a serious gravity to the character that Jesse Eisenberg missed the mark with in 2016.

Do you think Adam Driver should be Lex Luthor in the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!