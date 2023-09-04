‘Star Wars’ Fans Go Wild After Spotting Prequel Era Sith Lord in ‘Ahsoka’

Eagle-eyed, or rather, eared fans are taking to social media to point out a largely overseen moment from Ahsoka Episode 1, “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” which may have featured a brief cameo from an iconic Prequel Era Sith Lord.

The next episode of the latest Disney+ Star Wars spinoff, Ahsoka, is fast approaching, and based on recent internet speculation, it might provide some much-needed answers to the burning questions we’ve been asking ourselves all season.

Helmed by Star Wars: The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni, Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as the titular ex-Jedi as she reunites with Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to track down a familiar threat as he reemerges in the mysterious Unknown Regions: Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Hellbent on stopping them from getting to Thrawn first are Darksister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and her henchmen, Force-users Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), who almost certainly have nefarious intentions of their own.

Now that Ahsoka is nearly halfway through its eight-episode run on Disney+, it seems like fans are looking back on earlier moments from the series, leading some careful observers to point out a blink-or-you’ll-miss-it moment from the premiere episode.

In Ahsoka’s first scene, she searches for the star map that’s supposedly the key to finding Thrawn on a sandy planet steeped with lore and ancient ruins, in a sequence eerily reminiscent of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise. She flexes her seemingly newfound psychometry skills and presses her hands to the pillar that opens the way to the map, leaning in closely to hear what it has to say.

Here, if you listen closely, you can make out what seems to be Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) uttering words from his final moments in Rebels at the 8:45 mark: “Is he the chosen one?”

The formerly “Darth” Maul first made his franchise debut in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), when Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) sent him to Naboo to retrieve Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), who managed to escape the Trade Federation’s Sith-sponsored blockade of her home planet and take temporary refuge on Tatooine under Jedi protection.

He meets his short-lived “demise” at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the beloved “Duel of the Fates,” but is later revealed to have survived in The Clone Wars season 4 finale, titled “Revenge.” Since then, he’s popped up in numerous Star Wars Rebels episodes and even had a cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

While it’s unclear whether or not this is actually Maul speaking in Ahsoka or just a Mandala Effect making its way through the Star Wars community, this could explain why Sam Witwer is listed in the Ahsoka credits. The actor voiced Maul in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, while Ray Park and Peter Serafinowicz portrayed the character in the Prequels.

Of course, at Ahsoka‘s point in the Star Wars timeline, Maul has been dead for roughly ten years, defeated by Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) in Rebels Season 3. After allowing hatred and greed to take over his life, with the singular goal of destroying his lifelong nemesis once and for all, Obi-Wan uses the same move he used to defeat Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) on Mustafar.

But before Maul dies, Obi-Wan stays by his side and reveals that he’s been watching over whom he believes is the Chosen One (AKA Luke Skywalker), with Maul’s last words being, “He will avenge us.” It’s an emotional moment credited with being one of the most profound deaths in Star Wars history, with the Jedi and Sith symbolically burying the hatchet 30 years after their initial confrontation on Naboo.

Besides Ahsoka’s brief communication with the Force, plenty of hidden Maul parallels are scattered throughout the new show, specifically in Episode 1. While traveling to the planet Lothal to find Sabine, Shin sends out a probe droid after she arrives. When it returns to her, she’s the mirror image of Maul on Tatooine in The Phantom Menace, hunting down Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a virtually shot-by-shot remake.

Maul and Ahsoka have a lengthy history that dates back to The Clone Wars, with the former apprentice of Darth Sidious trying to tempt Ahsoka to the Dark Side in Season 7’s “Siege of Mandalore” arc. He pulls the classic “join me” routine so they can stop the rise of the Empire together. Interestingly enough, Ahsoka initially agrees, but changes her mind after Maul tries to warn her of Anakin’s inevitable turn to the Dark Side. Ahsoka and Maul also had a rematch in Season 2 of Rebels, and it’s safe to say the two didn’t exactly end on good terms.

Because of this, some might wonder why this possible Maul cameo would appear in Ahsoka, of all Star Wars projects, but there might be a perfectly good explanation. Considering the ruins Ahsoka is exploring at the beginning of Episode 1 are Dathomirian in origin—AKA, the home planet of Maul’s species, the Zabraks—it makes sense that these voices and distant echoes in the Force would come from Dathomirian Nightsisters.

This might confirm that Morgan Elsbeth, who’s revealed to be a witch early in the season, knew Maul at one point and possibly even worked beside him in the days leading up to the fall of the Republic. While his intentions for reaching out to Ahsoka remain unknown, Maul’s faint whispers in Episode 1 could be setting up a flashback sequence, or perhaps, as far-fetched as it may seem, the return of Maul as a Force ghost.

Those who watched Rebels know that Maul also tried to take Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi/Taylor Gray) as his apprentice, luring him to the Dark Side with promises of great power. Could this be Maul’s last effort to train Ezra through the Force, warn Ahsoka of looming danger, or simply the voices of the long-dead Dathomirians who built this ancient tomb? It’s difficult to say.

Hopefully, all will be revealed when Ahsoka Episode 4 arrives on Disney+ this Tuesday, September 5, at 6 p.m. PT.

Did you hear Darth Maul in Ahsoka Episode 1? Do you think he’ll make a cameo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.