‘Ahsoka’ Star Spoils Upcoming Duel Between Iconic Characters

Ahsoka has been one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. Its title character has been a standout addition as she has crossed over multiple storylines while interacting with classic Star Wars icons from the original films and prequels. Plus, much of the fanbase’s excitement has been rooted in the fact that this current series has been the long-awaited finale to Star Wars: Rebels.

This series has been ‘force pushing’ its momentum with each episode. It has teased several unknown characters, mysterious subplots, and long-awaited duels. Now, one of the stars has spoiled the impending clash between two powerful characters within the first season.

The protagonist of the new live-action series, Ahsoka Tano, was originally a Dave Filoni creation who made her first appearance in the animated TV show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka was an impetuous but valiant teenage Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker. The talented dual lightsaber-wielding acolyte would eventually turn her back on the Jedi Order after being wrongfully accused of a terrorist attack. She would go on to team-up with a ragtag team of Resistance fights in Star Wars: Rebels to fight against the Empire using both the light and dark sides of the Force.

The show takes place five years after Season Four of Rebels. It has focused on the crew’s search for Ezra Bridger as Ahsoka scours the galaxy to find and bring down Grand Admiral Thrawn. The blue-skinned overlord was confirmed to still be alive when his name was mentioned by Ahsoka in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, then again referenced in Season 3 during a conversation amongst the other Moffs, who see him as the Empire’s redeemer.

Thrawn’s return to a galaxy far, far away has yet to be seen as Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) has been the primary antagonist this season. She is an intergalactic space witch, known as a Night Sister, who has been preparing the return of the Grand Admiral. A newly released interview with Inosanto pre-actors strike has now spoiled a major action sequence.

AHSOKA SPOILER WARNING!

Inosanto disclosed that, “We had 17 hours to kick out [our] fight scene between Rosario and me [in The Mandalorian]. Whereas this time around, we had days at it. It’s a long, involved fight scene. It’s pretty intense.” She continued, “There’s so much action involved in this. I don’t want to say too much, but there are some incredible moments between all of us.”

While this faceoff was inevitable, fans were still unaware of when it would take place. Despite the spoiler, most Star War fans will most likely hype the clash of these two skilled warriors. There are also rumors that the identity of the masked Inquisitor will be revealed in this upcoming episode as well.

This legendary rematch will premiere in Episode 4 of Ahsoka September 5, 2023 on Disney+.