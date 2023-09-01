Marrok’s Identity Will Reportedly Be Revealed in ‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4, Huge Cliffhanger Ahead

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Disney+ Ahsoka show.

A new rumor claims that the real identity of one of the most mysterious villains in the Disney+ Ahsoka series could be unveiled as early as next week, but it might not give fans the satisfying answer they’re hoping for—yet.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already three episodes deep into Dave Filoni’s newest Star Wars spinoff, Ahsoka, which had its two-episode premiere on Disney+ last month.

So far, many revelations have come to light, including the strained master-apprentice dynamic between the eponymous ex-Jedi (Rosario Dawson) and Star Wars Rebels’ Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and the emergence of two Dark Side Force-users, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson).

There’s also the shocking reveal of a second, unexplored Star Wars galaxy known as the Unknown Regions, which almost certainly holds the key to Thrawn and the whereabouts of missing Jedi, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

But despite the heroic efforts of Ahsoka, Sabine, and General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the fragile New Republic doesn’t see Thrawn and his scattered Imperial Remnant as enough of a threat to worry about.

With Ahsoka seemingly unafraid to change Star Wars canon forever, anything is possible—even the long-awaited introduction of characters from Legends. Audiences first got a glimpse at the ever-elusive Inquisitor Marrok in early trailers, and since then, speculation has run rampant about his true identity on social media.

It seems like every Star Wars fan has their own theory about who Marrok could be behind the mask, from Ezra Bridger, now corrupted to the Dark Side, to a version of Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten) from the future, to Galen Marek (AKA Starkiller), the anti-hero protagonist of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and even Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Barriss Offee. So, although Paul Darnell is listed as playing the character in Ahsoka, many doubt that he actually portrays the man inside the Inquisitor suit.

But as Ahsoka continues to slowly rewrite everything we know about this era in Star Wars lore, it looks like we might have a timeline for when we can expect to learn the true identity of Marrok, and it’s likely sooner than you’d expect.

According to a now-deleted Reddit post from a user with a pretty solid reputation for sharing accurate Star Wars information, the identity of Marrok will be revealed during the fourth episode of Ahsoka. Besides the fact that he’s a mysterious mercenary and former Inquisitor working alongside Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Morgan Elsbeth, not much is known about Marrok, including where his loyalties truly lie.

While he may simply be a henchman of Thrawn or Morgan Elsbeth, there’s a good chance Marrok could be hunting down Ahsoka and her allies for a more personal reason. After all, Inquisitors aren’t exactly known for being forgiving with their treatment of surviving Jedi, unless another Reva/Third Sister situation is in the works, and Marrok ends up being redeemed by the end of the season.

In another deleted comment by the same Reddit user, they mentioned a character being made of smoke, but it’s unclear if they were referring to Marrok or someone else. While it’s unknown what “smoke” means in this context, it could be a big clue as to what we can expect to see moving forward.

Aside from unlocking the truths of this Inquisitor’s alter-ego, The Bespin Bulletin reported that the fourth Ahsoka episode will also end in a nail-biting cliffhanger following the inevitable showdown between Ahsoka, Sabine, Baylan, and Shin on Seatos, the red tree-covered planet our protagonists landed on at the end of “Part Three: Time to Fly.”

Perhaps this rumored cliffhanger will see Ahsoka losing the fight to Baylan, or vice versa, with Sabine’s lightsaber combat skills still nowhere near enough to match a seasoned swordsman like Shin. Regardless, the consequences could be disastrous as each side hashes it out.

There’s also the possibility that we’ll learn more about Baylan and his murky past in Episode 4, with the former Jedi having known of Ahsoka’s former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), before his fall to the Dark Side and subsequent resurrection as Darth Vader. Baylan’s backstory could result in an epic showdown between him and Ahsoka if he can use the former Jedi’s emotions against her, potentially throwing her off balance with his intimate understanding of her history.

Either way, we’re surely in for an action-paced episode as these master-apprentice duos gear up for their imminent confrontation, with Thrawn’s return on the not-so-distant horizon.

Ultimately, it’s important to note that these are just rumors, and that we might have to wait a bit longer to confirm our theories of who Marrok is—or isn’t—in Ahsoka. But with next week’s episode marking the season midpoint, Ahsoka will have to pick up the momentum soon, and Marrok’s real identity being revealed would unquestionably help to push things along while setting up the rest of the story.

All will be revealed when Episode 4 for Ahsoka premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. PST.

Who do you think Marrok is behind the mask? Share your theories in the comments below.