‘Ahsoka’ Seemingly Confirms Epic Lightsaber Duel With One Glaring Issue

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano might be involved in some of the craziest duels fans have ever seen.

Dave Filoni has worked on several iconic duels. Sidious vs Darth Maul and Savage Opress, Dooku vs Asajj and Nightsisters, and Ahsoka and Maul are just a few of the iconic duels that the Clone Wars had. Then, Filoni directed Ahsoka’s duel with Morgan Elsbeth in The Mandalorian, but none of those duels will compare with what fans will see next.

On Seatos, Ahsoka and Sabine will be defending their damaged ship. After surviving a large volley of turbolaser fire, their vessel isn’t ready to jump into Hyperspace and the two friends aren’t ready to just let Morgan Elsbeth escape on her quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Thankfully, trailers have shown fans what to expect in the next episode as Jedi and force users will fight. It seems like Shin and Sabine will be dueling once again, and Ahsoka will face Marrok and Baylan Skoll in this episode. While fans have seen only clips of their fights, it’s clear from the trailers that fans are missing something crucial.

One of the recent trailers promoting the series reveals that Sabine is fighting Shin simultaneously as Ahsoka and Marrok duel, but something is off. While Sabine lunges at Shin, Ahsoka is frozen in place, with Marrok frozen in place simultaneously. Some fans consider this an editing error, but it’s clearly one of the more unexpected things to find when Lucasfilm knows fans analyze every frame.

Now, fans know that Episode 4 will have a runtime of around 42 minutes, meaning there is plenty of time for these duels to happen and leave some time for some crazy shenanigans. One popular Star Wars account, StarWarsOnly, shares the news online on Twitter:

#AHSOKA Episode 4 runtime is 42 min long directed by Peter Ramsey ! Via (@DiiamondFiire)

#AHSOKA Episode 4 runtime is 42 min long directed by Peter Ramsey ! Via (@DiiamondFiire) pic.twitter.com/bRS1gQG5Ic — StarWarsOnly (@StarWars0nly) August 30, 2023

Ahsoka must explain what is happening with the Marrok and Lady Tano because while force users like Kylo Ren have frozen people in place, it’s very odd to see that happening to the two of them in the duel. This next episode will also see Morgan Elsbeth’s Eye of Sion likely leaving to find Thrawn since the Grand Admiral’s only appearance in the trailers is on that ship.

While fans love lightsaber duels, this next episode will have a lot of room for three potential lightsaber duels. Ahsoka will fight Marrok in the forest, but it seems that Ahsoka might also Baylan Skoll as well and if they are all defeated, it’s possible that Morgan Elsbeth won’t have any more force users to protect herself.

Watch new episodes of Ahsoka on Disney+ right now!

Do you think Ahsoka will change lightsaber duels by having force freeze appear in the next episode? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!