‘Ahsoka’ Goes Too Far, Might Ruin Huge Part of the Sequel Trilogy

SPOILERS FOR AHSOKA EPISODE 3 “TIME TO FLY”

Ahsoka just confirmed one Star Wars detail that threatens a massive part of the Sequel Trilogy and might just retcon years of storytelling.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are searching for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Despite Ahsoka leaving Sabine years ago, the two are back to finish their quest, and things get interesting with Morgan Elsbeth leading the chase toward Thrawn.

The Nightsister isn’t alone, accompanied by two force users, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, and another mysterious figure, Marrok. These force users and a mercenary army follow Morgan as she is about to make the final preparations to leave their galaxy and find Thrawn in a new universe. The only problem is that the Eye of Sion, the vessel that Morgan uses, creates a huge problem for the First Order’s origins.

The Sequel Trilogy might be chalked full of plot holes, but Lucasfilm just spent years answering one question. How did the First Order amass such a large military force without attracting the New Republic’s attention? In Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, the First Order shows up and obliterates the New Republic rapidly, leaving no threat to their new Empire.

One of the more intriguing things about the First Order was that the Empire’s final stand led to the creation of the First Order. They didn’t hide in the Unknown Regions of space by accident. No, Grand Admiral Sloane and Rax used intel from Imperial Nav charts, including special data from Thrawn, to chart a course into the Unknown Regions.

Sloane used the Battle of Jakku as a perfect way for the Empire to be considered dead and stop the Galactic Civil War. The great battle had several Imperial vessels sacrificed, as it was almost the entire Empire fleet versus the New Republic. After the bloody fight, Sloane and Brendol Hux escaped, and the rest was history.

The only problem is that Ahsoka introduces a ship that can make a hyperspace jump into new galaxies, and if the First Order had this technology, they would be unstoppable. The Eye of Sion might make the First Order’s origins with their venture into the Unknown Region seem foolish because when Thrawn returns, they would have known but chose not to help him. In The Mandalorian, Brendol Hux appears in one of the meetings, and it’s clear that while he is hiding, he knows about what the Imperial Remnant is up to.

If Thrawn’s return doesn’t bring back Sloane and Hux, it feels like Star Wars is only doing this to allow the Sequel Trilogy to happen instead of rewriting the storyline with a better one, but it’s frustrating that the series is leaving more plot holes for the Star Wars universe because why would the First Order be more important than helping Thrawn when he is the best military mind in the Empire?

Do you think Ahsoka should’ve done things differently with the Eye of Sion and Thrawn?