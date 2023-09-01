Home » Entertainment » Star Wars » ‘Ahsoka’ Recreates Classic Disney Heroine

‘Ahsoka’ Recreates Classic Disney Heroine

Ahsoka is the latest spinoff series in the Star Wars universe, and franchise figurehead Dave Filoni has definitely done it again. Uniting the worlds of Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels together in full live-action splendor is nothing short of Disney magic. However, the streaming platform isn’t the only Disney tether in the new series.

Sabine Wren is one of the key players in both Rebels and Ahsoka, and she finally made the transition from animation to live-action along with many other characters in Filoni’s universe. The rebellious Mandalorian donned her armor once again for the new series, but there’s something very familiar about her process.

Mulan Mirrored in Ahsoka

Natasha Liu Bordizzo portrays Sabine’s live-action counterpart in Ahsoka, and she brings a certain lone-wolf flavor to the part. This is a different side of the character that might take Rebels fans for a loop, but her conflicted warrior vibe works for the story the series tries to tell.

That all being said, the way Sabine comes back into the fold to fight the rising return of the Empire is a very emotional moment as she both longs to be reunited with Ezra Bridger and wrestles with her identity as a Mandalorian and a struggling Jedi. It’s also been done before.

Do you think the following scenario sounds familiar? A heroine accepts a mission to save her home, dons an old suit of armor, and cuts her hair with a blade as a symbol of her new identity. If you said Disney’s Mulan, the scene where Sabine puts on her armor again should look eerily similar.

As Sabine pulls her armor, helmet, and lightsaber out of storage before cutting her hair back to her Rebels look, flashbacks to 1998’s Mulan should come rolling back. While she’s not going to defeat the Huns, taking inspiration from one of Disney’s most iconic heroines isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time Star Wars and Mulan have crossed paths, as Mulan’s original voice actress, Ming-Na Wen, has been playing the deadly Fennec Shand in two live-action Star Wars series. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be unrealistic for both characters to meet to bring things full circle.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise this writer if Filoni utilized even more similar imagery as Sabine continues down this character arc, especially since both she and Mulan also share a similar wound after the third episode. Whether this is something as simple as a wink at Disney or a space-aged retelling, it’s certainly an interesting direction.

Were you expecting a Mulan/Star Wars crossover? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

