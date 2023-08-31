THIS Legendary Jedi Could Be Baylan Skoll’s Former Master in ‘Ahsoka’

A new rumor circulating across the internet claims that a beloved Prequel Era Jedi might be responsible for training Ahsoka‘s mysterious not-so-Darksider, Baylan Skoll—and the evidence is certainly there.

Dave Filoni’s highly-anticipated Ahsoka series is off to an impressive start, with its first episode supposedly earning roughly 14 million views in its first week on Disney+. And luckily for fans, the show seems only to be improving, with last night’s episode, “Part Three: Time to Fly,” sharing new insights into Force while also further establishing one of its primary plot points: locating ex-Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in the mysterious Unknown Regions.

Hyperspace-traveling Purrgil, evil Nightsisters, and New Republic politics aside, a central theme of Ahsoka is one commonly found in most Star Wars projects: masters and apprentices. In the new show, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) sets out to right her wrongs by completing Sabine Wren’s (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) Jedi training after abandoning her following the events of Star Wars Rebels with a bit of encouragement from General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Although Sabine received some training under Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) in Rebels, she needs more hands-on training than the average Jedi, given she’s essentially Force null, according to Professor Huyang (David Tennant). But to find her friend and Ghost crewmate, missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), she’ll have to exercise determination and focus to face the many enemies she and Ahsoka will undoubtedly encounter along the way.

Of course, master and apprentice duos comprise virtually all Star Wars media, from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Ahsoka, these mentor-mentee relationships have shaped the franchise since its earliest days.

Ahsoka introduces a new master and apprentice pair whose loyalties remain uncertain. Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson) and his padawan, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), both wield orange lightsabers, hinting that their allegiances fall somewhere between the Light and Dark Sides. In the show, they serve as Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) henchmen in her quest to find Thrawn, which means eliminating the threat Ahsoka and her allies pose to their cause at any cost.

Interestingly enough, Baylan is a former Jedi Knight who survived Order 66 and became a mercenary during the Galactic Empire and into the New Republic Era. However, not much remains known about his murky past beyond that.

While he insists on not being labeled a Jedi, Baylan speaks fondly of the once-thriving Order in the second episode of Ahsoka and even confesses to Morgan Elsbeth that he’s overwhelmed with sadness and regret about the prospect of killing a great Jedi, saying simply, “There are so few left” when asked to “deal with Ahsoka.”

So, if Baylan is a violent mercenary seemingly loyal to Thrawn and his Imperial Remnant, why is he so appalled by the idea of murdering a Jedi? According to one theory, it might be because his history with Ahsoka goes back farther than you’d think.

Speculation about Baylan’s past has run rampant online since the character appeared in early Ahsoka trailers. But now that audiences better understand the former Jedi and his philosophies, some believe Baylan might actually be the former apprentice of a fan-favorite Jedi master: Plo Koon.

Plo Koon, a Force-sensitive Kel Dor and member of the Jedi Council, made his first appearance in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and went on to feature in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) before meeting his unfortunate demise in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) at the hands of his own 104th Battalion.

A respected Jedi master, Plo Koon popped up in several episodes of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, and often worked with Ahsoka, whom he discovered and brought back to the Jedi Temple when she was just three years old.

Although Plo Koon technically had an apprentice named Bultar Swan, not much is seen or heard of their relationship in Star Wars media. But before then, it’s likely that Plo Koon could have mentored then-Jedi padawan Baylan Skoll, whose age seems to align with this theory.

There’s some compelling evidence to back up this rumor as well. In Legends, Plo Koon wields a yellow-orange lightsaber somewhat similar to the one Baylan uses in Ahsoka. This could mean that, perhaps, Plo Koon taught his apprentice how to use his unique power of Electric Judgement, which unlike Force Lightning, takes no anger and is depicted as being yellow.

If Plo Koon was Baylan’s former master, this could also explain why he’s so sympathetic towards Ahsoka, as he likely understands the pair’s tight-knit relationship. Baylan also namedrops Ahsoka’s mentor, Anakin, hinting that he’s kept a close eye on her career over the years.

Baylan’s palpable sense of nostalgia and regret about the Jedi Order will surely play an important role in Ahsoka moving forward and might even hint at Baylan’s possible betrayal of Morgan Elsbeth, Thrawn, and maybe even his own padawan.

For now, the question of who Baylan’s Jedi master was remains nothing more than speculation. But given that Dave Filoni has repeatedly stated that Plo Koon is, in fact, his favorite Star Wars character, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him included in Ahsoka as the story continues to unfold.

New episodes of Ahsoka land on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PST.

What do you think of this theory? Do you believe Plo Koon will have a cameo in Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below.